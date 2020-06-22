The University of Minnesota Crookston recently announced their spring 2020 graduates, including the following local students:
Amber Lynn Johnson, Bachelor of Science, Communication with High Distinction, Sebeka
Kaylee Marie Pratt, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Education, Staples
Ashley Lea Smith, Bachelor of Science, Management, Staples
Alysha Mae Dykhoff, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resources, Wadena
The University of Minnesota Crookston's Chancellor's List students for spring 2020 include:
Alyssa Peterson, Menahga
Ericka Eastlund, Sebeka
Amber Johnson, Sebeka
Ashley Smith, Staples
At North Dakota State University the spring 2020 graduates include these local students:
Michaela Rose Powers, Bachelor of Science, Biological Sciences, Bertha
Sydney Marie Haugdahl, Bachelor of Science, Dietetics, Henning
Joseph Ivar Keranen, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering, Menahga
Jacob Miller, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Design, Motley
Madison Laura Kane, Bachelor of Science, Interior Design, New York Mills
Ann Marie Kautto, Doctor of Pharmacy, Pharmacy, New York Mills
Taiya Marie Holmberg, Bachelor of Science, Biological Sciences, Pillager
Maxwell James Lee, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering, Pillager
Luke Adolph Unger, Master of Public Health, Pillager
Lauren Ann Nelson, Bachelor of Science, Radiologic Sciences, Staples
Mitchell James Blaha, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering, Verndale
Keon Woo Kim, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science, Wadena
Magaen Kveton, Bachelor of Science, Nursing, Wadena
Katherine Ann Rousslang, Bachelor of Science, Nursing, Wadena
Olivia Margaret Schwartz, Bachelor of Science, Psychology, Wadena
The local student honorees on the Minnesota State University Moorhead Dean’s list for spring 2020 include:
Emily Benson, Bluffton
Nicole Bond, Bertha
Jordan Brownlow, Verndale
Molly Brownlow, Verndale
Jordan Carr, Verndale
Taylor Dirks, Wadena
Emily Huotari, Sebeka
Elizabeth Jones, Wadena
Chyann Lundy, Menahga
Kirby Massie, Menahga
Paige Munger, Menahga
Caleb Puttonen, Sebeka
Peter Van Batavia, Menahga
Isaac Witthuhn, Wadena
With the announcing of their spring 2020 graduates from Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, the following local students include:
Abbygayle Seamann, Associate of Arts, Aldrich
Tyler Kliniske, Associate of Science, Nursing, Bertha
Gail Kyar, Associate of Arts, High Honors, Bertha
Katlyn Kyar, Minnesota Transfer Curriculum, Honors, Bertha
Megan McKnight, Associate of Arts, Bertha
Abbey Truh, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors, Bertha
Sierra Brown, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Practical Nursing, Honors, Hewitt
Rebecca Kumpula, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Practical Nursing, High Honors, Menahga
Shyanna Cusey, Associate of Applied Science, Business Management, Sebeka
Kendra Wattenhofer, Associate of Applied Science, Child Development, Care & Guidance, Honors, Sebeka
Rebecca Daly, Associate of Arts, Staples
Izabella Edin, Associate of Arts, High Honors, Staples
Bridget Kuhns, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors, Staples
John Lund, Associate of Arts, Honors, Staples
Jacob O'Rourke, Associate of Applied Science, Robotics/Automated Systems Technology, Honors, Staples
Alexandra Raiden Ritter, Certificate, Bookkeeping, Honors, Staples
Everett Rolli, Certificate, Applications in Farm Business Management, High Honors, Staples
Braden Tyrrell, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, CNC Technologies, Honors, Staples
Sarah Hershberger, Certificate, Applications in Farm Business Management, High Honors, Verndale
Joel Middendorf, Certificate, Applications in Farm Business Management, High Honors, Verndale
Kory Stave, Associate of Applied Science, CNC Technologies, Verndale
Izabelle VanAlst, Associate of Arts, High Honors, Verndale
Brady Adams, Diploma Of Occupational Proficiency, Heavy Equipment Operation & Maintenance, Honors, Wadena
Samantha Anderson, Certificate, Sustainable Local Food, High Honors, Wadena
Tyrell Campbell, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Diesel Equipment Technician, Wadena
Michael Dullinger, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Machine Operations, Wadena
Lindsey Juers, Certificate, Deaf Studies, High Honors, Wadena
Alexandria Kahl, Associate of Arts, High Honors, Wadena
Nicholas Soroko, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Marine & Powersports Technology, Wadena
Justin Stevens, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, CNC Technologies, Honors, Wadena