The University of Minnesota Crookston recently announced their spring 2020 graduates, including the following local students:

  • Amber Lynn Johnson, Bachelor of Science, Communication with High Distinction, Sebeka

  • Kaylee Marie Pratt, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Education, Staples

  • Ashley Lea Smith, Bachelor of Science, Management, Staples

  • Alysha Mae Dykhoff, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resources, Wadena

The University of Minnesota Crookston's Chancellor's List students for spring 2020 include:

  • Alyssa Peterson, Menahga

  • Ericka Eastlund, Sebeka

  • Amber Johnson, Sebeka

  • Ashley Smith, Staples

At North Dakota State University the spring 2020 graduates include these local students:

  • Michaela Rose Powers, Bachelor of Science, Biological Sciences, Bertha

  • Sydney Marie Haugdahl, Bachelor of Science, Dietetics, Henning

  • Joseph Ivar Keranen, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering, Menahga

  • Jacob Miller, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Design, Motley

  • Madison Laura Kane, Bachelor of Science, Interior Design, New York Mills

  • Ann Marie Kautto, Doctor of Pharmacy, Pharmacy, New York Mills

  • Taiya Marie Holmberg, Bachelor of Science, Biological Sciences, Pillager

  • Maxwell James Lee, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering, Pillager

  • Luke Adolph Unger, Master of Public Health, Pillager

  • Lauren Ann Nelson, Bachelor of Science, Radiologic Sciences, Staples

  • Mitchell James Blaha, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering, Verndale

  • Keon Woo Kim, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science, Wadena

  • Magaen Kveton, Bachelor of Science, Nursing, Wadena

  • Katherine Ann Rousslang, Bachelor of Science, Nursing, Wadena

  • Olivia Margaret Schwartz, Bachelor of Science, Psychology, Wadena

The local student honorees on the Minnesota State University Moorhead Dean’s list for spring 2020 include:

  • Emily Benson, Bluffton

  • Nicole Bond, Bertha

  • Jordan Brownlow, Verndale

  • Molly Brownlow, Verndale

  • Jordan Carr, Verndale

  • Taylor Dirks, Wadena

  • Emily Huotari, Sebeka

  • Elizabeth Jones, Wadena

  • Chyann Lundy, Menahga

  • Kirby Massie, Menahga

  • Paige Munger, Menahga

  • Caleb Puttonen, Sebeka

  • Peter Van Batavia, Menahga

  • Isaac Witthuhn, Wadena

With the announcing of their spring 2020 graduates from Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, the following local students include:

  • Abbygayle Seamann, Associate of Arts, Aldrich

  • Tyler Kliniske, Associate of Science, Nursing, Bertha

  • Gail Kyar, Associate of Arts, High Honors, Bertha

  • Katlyn Kyar, Minnesota Transfer Curriculum, Honors, Bertha

  • Megan McKnight, Associate of Arts, Bertha

  • Abbey Truh, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors, Bertha

  • Sierra Brown, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Practical Nursing, Honors, Hewitt

  • Rebecca Kumpula, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Practical Nursing, High Honors, Menahga

  • Shyanna Cusey, Associate of Applied Science, Business Management, Sebeka

  • Kendra Wattenhofer, Associate of Applied Science, Child Development, Care & Guidance, Honors, Sebeka

  • Rebecca Daly, Associate of Arts, Staples

  • Izabella Edin, Associate of Arts, High Honors, Staples

  • Bridget Kuhns, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors, Staples

  • John Lund, Associate of Arts, Honors, Staples

  • Jacob O'Rourke, Associate of Applied Science, Robotics/Automated Systems Technology, Honors, Staples

  • Alexandra Raiden Ritter, Certificate, Bookkeeping, Honors, Staples

  • Everett Rolli, Certificate, Applications in Farm Business Management, High Honors, Staples

  • Braden Tyrrell, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, CNC Technologies, Honors, Staples

  • Sarah Hershberger, Certificate, Applications in Farm Business Management, High Honors, Verndale

  • Joel Middendorf, Certificate, Applications in Farm Business Management, High Honors, Verndale

  • Kory Stave, Associate of Applied Science, CNC Technologies, Verndale

  • Izabelle VanAlst, Associate of Arts, High Honors, Verndale

  • Brady Adams, Diploma Of Occupational Proficiency, Heavy Equipment Operation & Maintenance, Honors, Wadena

  • Samantha Anderson, Certificate, Sustainable Local Food, High Honors, Wadena

  • Tyrell Campbell, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Diesel Equipment Technician, Wadena

  • Michael Dullinger, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Machine Operations, Wadena

  • Lindsey Juers, Certificate, Deaf Studies, High Honors, Wadena

  • Alexandria Kahl, Associate of Arts, High Honors, Wadena

  • Nicholas Soroko, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Marine & Powersports Technology, Wadena

  • Justin Stevens, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, CNC Technologies, Honors, Wadena