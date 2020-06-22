The University of Minnesota Crookston recently announced their spring 2020 graduates, including the following local students:

Amber Lynn Johnson, Bachelor of Science, Communication with High Distinction, Sebeka

Kaylee Marie Pratt, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Education, Staples

Ashley Lea Smith, Bachelor of Science, Management, Staples

Alysha Mae Dykhoff, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resources, Wadena

The University of Minnesota Crookston's Chancellor's List students for spring 2020 include:

Alyssa Peterson, Menahga

Ericka Eastlund, Sebeka

Amber Johnson, Sebeka

Ashley Smith, Staples

At North Dakota State University the spring 2020 graduates include these local students:

Michaela Rose Powers, Bachelor of Science, Biological Sciences, Bertha

Sydney Marie Haugdahl, Bachelor of Science, Dietetics, Henning

Joseph Ivar Keranen, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering, Menahga

Jacob Miller, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Design, Motley

Madison Laura Kane, Bachelor of Science, Interior Design, New York Mills

Ann Marie Kautto, Doctor of Pharmacy, Pharmacy, New York Mills

Taiya Marie Holmberg, Bachelor of Science, Biological Sciences, Pillager

Maxwell James Lee, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering, Pillager

Luke Adolph Unger, Master of Public Health, Pillager

Lauren Ann Nelson, Bachelor of Science, Radiologic Sciences, Staples

Mitchell James Blaha, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering, Verndale

Keon Woo Kim, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science, Wadena

Magaen Kveton, Bachelor of Science, Nursing, Wadena

Katherine Ann Rousslang, Bachelor of Science, Nursing, Wadena

Olivia Margaret Schwartz, Bachelor of Science, Psychology, Wadena

The local student honorees on the Minnesota State University Moorhead Dean’s list for spring 2020 include:

Emily Benson, Bluffton

Nicole Bond, Bertha

Jordan Brownlow, Verndale

Molly Brownlow, Verndale

Jordan Carr, Verndale

Taylor Dirks, Wadena

Emily Huotari, Sebeka

Elizabeth Jones, Wadena

Chyann Lundy, Menahga

Kirby Massie, Menahga

Paige Munger, Menahga

Caleb Puttonen, Sebeka

Peter Van Batavia, Menahga

Isaac Witthuhn, Wadena

With the announcing of their spring 2020 graduates from Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, the following local students include: