The Minnesota State Community and Technical College announced their spring 2020 President's and Dean's List students including the following local honorees:

Melissa Hammer, President's List, Aldrich

Madeline Rutherford, President's List, Aldrich

Madelline Becker, Dean's List, Bertha

Jordan Christenson, President's List, Bertha

Aaron Duncan, President's List, Deer Creek

Autumn Grasswick, President's List, Deer Creek

Mikayla Leach, President's List, Deer Creek

Colby Schertler, Dean's List, Deer Creek

Jessica Wright, Dean's List, Deer Creek

Anne Beldo, Dean's List, Menahga

Jaclyn Bloomquist, Dean's List, Menahga

Cassandra Brauch, Dean's List, Menahga

Karmen Clark, Dean's List, Menahga

Kendra Dresow, President's List, Menahga

Corey Haataja, President's List, Menahga

Kate Hendrickson, Dean's List, Menahga

Megan Hendrickson, Dean's List, Menahga

Tara Hendrickson, Dean's List, Menahga

Brendan Hillstrom, Dean's List, Menahga

Gretchen Hillukka, Dean's List, Menahga

Makayla Hillukka, President's List, Menahga

Liisa Honga, President's List, Menahga

Joshua Hunter, President's List, Menahga

Samantha Jewel, Dean's List, Menahga

Chad Karvonen, President's List, Menahga

Jerry Kimball, President's List, Menahga

Katie Krey, Dean's List, Menahga

Jenna Lahti, President's List, Menahga

Aimee Lake, President's List, Menahga

Annie Lake, Dean's List, Menahga

Niina Lake, President's List, Menahga

Cassy Makela, Dean's List, Menahga

Kelsey Makela, President's List, Menahga

Abby Miska, President's List, Menahga

Caleb Mostrom, Dean's List, Menahga

Stephanie Myers, Dean's List, Menahga

Charles Peeters, Dean's List, Menahga

Scott Petersen, President's List, Menahga

Sean Petersen, President's List, Menahga

Martha Peterson, Dean's List, Menahga

David Pietila, President's List, Menahga

Jessica Pietila, Dean's List, Menahga

Robert Pietila, Dean's List, Menahga

Brett Pinoniemi, President's List, Menahga

Rena Pinoniemi, Dean's List, Menahga

Connie Saari, Dean's List, Menahga

Kieler Skaro, President's List, Menahga

Julia Skoog, Dean's List, Menahga

Mariah Skoog, President's List, Menahga

Tina Skoog, Dean's List, Menahga

Tricia Skoog, President's List, Menahga

Janie Tormanen, President's List, Menahga

Madison Womble, President's List, Menahga

Joelle Bounds, President's List, Sebeka

Madison Bullock, Dean's List, Sebeka

Maggie Erickson, President's List, Sebeka

Hailey Ewert, President's List, Sebeka

Ashley Frame, Dean's List, Sebeka

Moriah Frame, President's List, Sebeka

Nathan Granroth, President's List, Sebeka

Bailey Haman, Dean's List, Sebeka

Mason Heino, President's List, Sebeka

Haley Hoemberg, Dean's List, Sebeka

Courtney Hogan, President's List, Sebeka

Maya Lake, President's List, Sebeka

Alexis Motzko, Dean's List, Sebeka

Mackenzie Nelson, President's List, Sebeka

Keegan Nevala, President's List, Sebeka

Jayde Petersen, President's List, Sebeka

Savana Richter, President's List, Sebeka

Mallory Ritari, Dean's List, Sebeka

Aysha Shahin, President's List, Sebeka

Hunter Skaro, President's List, Sebeka

Keegan Wattenhofer, Dean's List, Sebeka

Kallee Abbas, Dean's List, Staples

Sarah Barrett, Dean's List, Staples

Luke Funk, Dean's List, Staples

Erika Gilb, President's List, Staples

Ashley Hull, Dean's List, Staples

Olivia Leslie, Dean's List, Staples

Kelsie Lindaman, President's List, Staples

Jailyn Manuel, President's List, Staples

Veronica Tappe, Dean's List, Staples

Hannah Hinman, Dean's List, Verndale

Mechelle Howieson, President's List, Verndale

Amy Ismil, President's List, Verndale

Robert Ismil, President's List, Verndale

Avery Johnson, President's List, Verndale

Lynnette Kern, Dean's List, Verndale

Dalton Moyer, President's List, Verndale

Ryan O'Bar, Dean's List, Verndale

Mary Winter, Dean's List, Verndale

Casey Bounds, Dean's List, Wadena

Nichole Bowman, Dean's List, Wadena

April Damlo, Dean's List, Wadena

Somer Davison, Dean's List, Wadena

Kacie Haataja, President's List, Wadena

Wyatt Hamann, President's List, Wadena

Jasmine Heikkila, Dean's List, Wadena

John Heppner, President's List, Wadena

Taydin Holmer, Dean's List, Wadena

Breh Hopp, Dean's List, Wadena

Kayla Kephart, President's List, Wadena

Lydia Lillquist, President's List, Wadena

Brandon Lorentz, President's List, Wadena

Nicole Miller, Dean's List, Wadena

Joseph Orsello, Dean's List, Wadena

Alexandra Rach, Dean's List, Wadena

Isaac Ries, President's List, Wadena

Vanessa Schaefer, Dean's List, Wadena

Kaitlyn Schneider, Dean's List, Wadena

Kylee Smith, Dean's List, Wadena

Matthew Steege, President's List, Wadena

Devin Sunstrom, Dean's List, Wadena

Donna Sworski, Dean's List, Wadena

Nicole Wehry, Dean's List, Wadena

At the University of North Dakota, the spring 2020 Dean's List and President's Roll of Honor local honorees include:

Marissa Rehm, Dean's List, Henning

Seira Dick, Dean's List, Verndale

Emily Veronen, Dean's List, Verndale

Abigail Motschenbacher, Dean's List, Wadena

Kelsie Pierce, Dean's List, Wadena

Tyler Wheeler, Dean's List, Wadena

Marissa Rehm, President's Roll of Honor, Henning

Anna Weiland, President's Roll of Honor, Pillager

Abigail Motschenbacher, President's Roll of Honor, Wadena

The North Dakota State University spring 2020 Dean's list student honorees from the area include:

Michaela Powers, Bertha

Zachary Schertler, Deer Creek

Quinton Borchardt, Henning

Maggie Cronk, Henning

Sydney Haugdahl, Henning

Leah Weber, Henning

Trinidy Beck, Menahga

Joseph Keranen, Menahga

Dylan Miska, Menahga

Grant Tolkkinen, Menahga

Hailey Usher, Menahga

Izabelle Clarksean, New York Mills

Nicholas Hendrickx, New York Mills

Ashley Herr, New York Mills

Kaitlyn Kane, New York Mills

Madison Kane, New York Mills

Taiya Holmberg, Pillager

Charles Bakken, Staples

Kyle Ekholm, Staples

Mitchell Blaha, Verndale

Josiah Heisler, Wadena

Cade Kapphahn, Wadena

Sam Malone, Wadena

Tiffany Meeks, Wadena

Heather Theisen-Redfield, Wadena

Catholic United Financial awarded over $150,000 in scholarships for students going to college, trade school or a diploma program in fall 2020. The local scholar recipient includes: