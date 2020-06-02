Perham Health awarded four recipients for their 2020 Healthcare Career Educational Scholarship. Each recipient will receive a $1,000 scholarship to assist them in pursuing their degree in a healthcare related field, according to a Perham Health news release.

The scholarship program is intended to encourage people to enter or advance their healthcare career and is awarded to high school seniors or post-secondary students residing in the Perham Health service area.

This year’s recipients include:

Autumn Grasswick, Henning High School: Autumn plans to pursue a doctorate of pharmacy at North Dakota State University. Her parents are Tom and Jeanette Grasswick.

Elizabeth Smith, Henning High School: Elizabeth will attend Alexandria Technical and Community College to pursue licensed practical nursing. Her parents are Grant and Laura Smith.

Abigail Eckhoff, Henning High School: Abigail will attend the University of Minnesota-Duluth in the exercise science program. Her parents are Tim and Tether Eckhoff.

Katelyn Zillmer, Henning High School: Katelyn plans to attend the University of Minnesota-Rochester to pursue a degree in health sciences. Her parents are Joe and Brenda Zillmer.

An additional scholarship, the Sanford Health Network Scholarship, is funded by Sanford Health and a network sponsoring facility, in this instance, Perham Health. The $2,000 scholarship provides financial support to someone who has decided to make healthcare their career, according to the release.

This year's recipient is:

Madyson Melgard, Perham High School: Madyson will attend the University of North Dakota to pursue nursing. Her parents are Kelly and Stacie Melgard.