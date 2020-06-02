Perham Health awarded four recipients for their 2020 Healthcare Career Educational Scholarship. Each recipient will receive a $1,000 scholarship to assist them in pursuing their degree in a healthcare related field, according to a Perham Health news release.

The scholarship program is intended to encourage people to enter or advance their healthcare career and is awarded to high school seniors or post-secondary students residing in the Perham Health service area.

This year’s recipients include:

Photo courtesy of Perham Health
Photo courtesy of Perham Health
Autumn Grasswick, Henning High School: Autumn plans to pursue a doctorate of pharmacy at North Dakota State University. Her parents are Tom and Jeanette Grasswick.

Photo courtesy of Perham Health
Photo courtesy of Perham Health
Elizabeth Smith, Henning High School: Elizabeth will attend Alexandria Technical and Community College to pursue licensed practical nursing. Her parents are Grant and Laura Smith.

Photo courtesy of Perham Health
Photo courtesy of Perham Health
Abigail Eckhoff, Henning High School: Abigail will attend the University of Minnesota-Duluth in the exercise science program. Her parents are Tim and Tether Eckhoff.

Photo courtesy of Perham Health
Photo courtesy of Perham Health
Katelyn Zillmer, Henning High School: Katelyn plans to attend the University of Minnesota-Rochester to pursue a degree in health sciences. Her parents are Joe and Brenda Zillmer.

An additional scholarship, the Sanford Health Network Scholarship, is funded by Sanford Health and a network sponsoring facility, in this instance, Perham Health. The $2,000 scholarship provides financial support to someone who has decided to make healthcare their career, according to the release.

This year's recipient is:

Photo courtesy of Perham Health
Photo courtesy of Perham Health
Madyson Melgard, Perham High School: Madyson will attend the University of North Dakota to pursue nursing. Her parents are Kelly and Stacie Melgard.