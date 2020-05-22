In a bittersweet and fun reverse parade on May 21, teachers, staff and administration excitedly supported the Wadena-Deer Creek kindergarten class of 2020.

Students came through the parking lot wearing classroom T-shirts and graduation caps in cars with their families as many times as they wanted. Teachers and paraprofessionals cheered, "You did it!"

Students also received a cookie and a CD of images from the year, which staff, students and family would normally watch together at the graduation ceremony. With the social distancing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers enjoyed the hard but fun parade and hope the drive-thru style of graduation does not continue in future years.

At the end of the parade, elementary principal Louis Rutten said, "This was a fun one."