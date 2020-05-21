The Central Minnesota Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities virtual trade show offers a way to shop from home and support local businesses through eight students’ business projects, from aromatherapy to pet photography and tables and signs.

As the culminating project for the class, each student explains their business in a video on YouTube along with their contact information for placing an order. Wadena-Deer Creek junior Elliot Doyle offers four products for aromatherapy, including a roller bottle, spray bottle, bar soap and lava bean bracelet that are ready-to-use with Essential Oils.

“I think the biggest difference is we’re not face-to-face with people, we’re just relying on what we’re saying through a screen so I think we’re seeing a little bit less participation with people because we’re not able to talk to them about it,” Doyle said.

The wide variety of businesses are available in the virtual trade show from May 19-26.