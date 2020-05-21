In a virtual awards and recognition ceremony on May 13, the Wadena-Deer Creek seniors class of 2020 received scholarships totaling $60,000.

The scholarships and the student recipients include:

  • Arvig Communications, $3,000, Mackenzie Carsten
  • American Legion, $50, Michael Schmidt
  • American Red Cross Young Minds Change Lives, $250, Lexi Pierce
  • American Red Cross Young Minds Change Lives, $250, Michael Schmidt
  • American Red Cross Young Minds Change Lives, $250, Margaret Carlson
  • Bill Burns, $800, Mari Grendahl
  • Bluffton Lions Scholarship, $300, Lucas Hinojos
  • Bridges Academy, $100, Jayson Young
  • Bridges Academy, $100, Graci Skarka-Hendershot
  • Browne Scholarship, $500, Kennedy Gravelle
  • Browne Scholarship, $500, Mackenzie Carsten
  • Bumps and Betty Stark, $900, Zachary Meeks
  • Class of 1967, $500, Paige Barthel
  • Class of 1989, $500, Zachary Meeks
  • Cyber Cafe,$1,500, Lucas Hinojos
  • Cyber Cafe, $1,500, Michael Schmidt
  • Cyber Cafe, $1,500, Jasmyn Wood
  • Cyber Cafe, $1,500, Chase Domier
  • Cyber Cafe, $1,500, Kamea Shreves
  • DC Lions, $500, Mason Snyder
  • DC Lions, $500, Kennedy Gravelle
  • DC Lions, $500, Lexi Pierce
  • Dennis Kaatz Memorial Scholarship, $500, Bereket Loer
  • Edith Bottemiller, $1,000, Michael Schmidt
  • Expressions, $100, Sean Carlson
  • Expressions, $100, Margaret Carlson
  • Expressions, $100, Graci Skarka-Hendershot
  • Florence Claydon, $1,000, Michael Schmidt
  • Gary Davis Memorial Scholarship, $2,000, Sean Carlson
  • Gary Davis Memorial Scholarship, $2,000, Hailey Wiederich
  • Kent & Shaneen Schmidt Scholarship, $1,000, Jasmyn Wood
  • Lance Pierce Memorial Scholarship, $500, Lucas Hinojos
  • Mim Maas Memorial Scholarship, Michael Schmidt
  • Masonic Lodge Scholarship, $1,000, Cody Wheeler
  • M.M. Bottemiller Memorial, $1,000, Mason Snyder
  • Mason Brothers Scholarship, $1,000, Mason Snyder
  • Mason Brothers Scholarship, $1,000, Mackenzie Carsten
  • Len & Ruth Messer Family Scholarship, $2,000, Bereket Loer
  • National Association of Theatre Owners Scholarship, $1,500, Michael Schmidt
  • P.E.O Scholarship, $750, Kamea Shreves
  • Pepsi Scholarship, $500, Laura Krause
  • Pepsi Scholarship, $500, Margaret Carlson
  • Pepsi Scholarship, $500, Courtny Warren
  • Peter Spenst, $500, Cameron Pearson
  • Peter Spenst, $500, Staci Ellingson
  • Harold & Louise Pleidrup Award, $500, Paige Barthel
  • Princess Warrior Jane Fiemeyer Memorial Scholarship, $500, Mari Grendahl
  • Princess Warrior Jane Fiemeyer Memorial Scholarship, $100, Michael Schmidt
  • Princess Warrior Jane Fiemeyer Memorial Scholarship, $100, Lucas Hinojos
  • Princess Warrior Jane Fiemeyer Memorial Scholarship, $100, Kennedy Gravelle
  • Princess Warrior Jane Fiemeyer Memorial Scholarship, $100, Courtny Warren
  • Princess Warrior Jane Fiemeyer Memorial Scholarship, $100, Hailey Wiederich
  • Princess Warrior Jane Fiemeyer Memorial Scholarship, $100, Zachary Meeks
  • Princess Warrior Jane Fiemeyer Memorial Scholarship, $100, Lexi Pierce
  • Polman Transfer, $200, Kaylee Ova
  • Rosemary Harrison, $1,000, Mari Grendahl
  • Rosemary Harrison, $1,000, Morgan Grangruth
  • Rotary Club Awards, $1,000, Bereket Loer
  • Rotary Club Awards, $1,000, Michael Schmidt
  • Rotary Club Awards, $1,000, Laura Krause
  • Rotary Club Awards Charlie Paper "Service Above Self", $1,000, Cody Wheeler
  • Rotary Nursing Scholarship, $1,000, Lexi Pierce
  • Sam Keldermann Scholarship, $1,000, Isaac Ries
  • Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative, $1,000, Kennedy Gravelle
  • Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative, $1,000, Lucas Hinojos
  • Tri-County Health Care Foundation Award, $1,000, Lucas Hinojos
  • VFW Post 3922, $300, Lexi Pierce
  • Wadena Area Community Band, $600, Zachary Meeks
  • Wadena Lions Club, $500, Lucas Hinojos
  • Wadena Lions Club, $500, Kennedy Gravelle
  • Wadena Lions Club, $500, Courtny Warren
  • Wadena Lions Club, $500, Bereket Loer
  • Wadena Lions Club, $500, Laura Krause
  • Wadena State Bank, $500, Cody Wheeler
  • Wadena State Bank, $500, Courtny Warren
  • WDC School Employees, $500, Mari Grendahl
  • Weyhrauch Memorial Scholarship, $250, Sean Carlson
  • WDC Wrestling Booster Scholarship, $500, Cody Wheeler
  • WDC Wrestling Booster Scholarship, $500, Paige Barthel
  • Scholarship Fund, $500, Courtny Warren
  • Scholarship Fund, $500, Hailey Wiederich
  • Scholarship Fund, $500, Zachary Meeks
  • Doris Felton Scholarship, $750, Michael Schmidt
  • Doris Felton Scholarship, $750, Kennedy Gravelle
  • Doris Felton Scholarship, $750, Sean Carlson
  • Ethel Gustafson Scholarship, $750, Mackenzie Carsten
  • Elaine Lundeen Memorial Scholarship, $500, Bereket Loer
  • Rex and Alma McDonald Scholarship, $500, Mari Grendahl
  • Harold & Edythe Peterson Family Scholarship, $1,500, Jasmyn Wood
  • Harold & Edythe Peterson Family Scholarship, $1,500, Margaret Carlson
  • Ruth & Frank Robinson Memorial Scholarship, $500, Lexi Pierce
  • Mid-Central Federal Savings Bank Business Scholarship, $500, Paige Barthel
  • Carl & Louise Hulting Scholarship, $500, Lucas Hinojos
  • Leslie Helle Scholarship, $500, Laura Krause
  • Betty Stark Scholarship, $2,000, Kamea Shreves

Students also received plaques and certificates:

  • American Legion Aux, Plaque, Jasmyn Wood
  • Bridges Academy, Certificate, Chase Domier
  • Bridges Academy, Certificate, Cole Pearson
  • Bridges Academy, Certificate, Morgan Grangruth
  • Bridges Academy, Certificate, Andrew Albright
  • Fox/Hess Awards, Plaque, Courtny Warren
  • Fox/Hess Awards, Plaque, Lucas Hinojos
  • Jim Roes Student Athlete, Plaque, Courtny Warren
  • Jim Roes Student Athlete, Plaque, Kennedy Gravelle
  • Jim Roes Student Athlete, Plaque, Margaret Carlson
  • Jim Roes Student Athlete, Plaque, Sean Carlson
  • Tranby Special Olympics Awards, Certificate, Alyssa Heltemes
  • Wolverine Athlete of the Year Award, Plaque, Bereket Loer
  • Wolverine Athlete of the Year Award, Plaque, Kennedy Gravelle