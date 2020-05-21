In a virtual awards and recognition ceremony on May 13, the Wadena-Deer Creek seniors class of 2020 received scholarships totaling $60,000.
The scholarships and the student recipients include:
- Arvig Communications, $3,000, Mackenzie Carsten
- American Legion, $50, Michael Schmidt
- American Red Cross Young Minds Change Lives, $250, Lexi Pierce
- American Red Cross Young Minds Change Lives, $250, Michael Schmidt
- American Red Cross Young Minds Change Lives, $250, Margaret Carlson
- Bill Burns, $800, Mari Grendahl
- Bluffton Lions Scholarship, $300, Lucas Hinojos
- Bridges Academy, $100, Jayson Young
- Bridges Academy, $100, Graci Skarka-Hendershot
- Browne Scholarship, $500, Kennedy Gravelle
- Browne Scholarship, $500, Mackenzie Carsten
- Bumps and Betty Stark, $900, Zachary Meeks
- Class of 1967, $500, Paige Barthel
- Class of 1989, $500, Zachary Meeks
- Cyber Cafe,$1,500, Lucas Hinojos
- Cyber Cafe, $1,500, Michael Schmidt
- Cyber Cafe, $1,500, Jasmyn Wood
- Cyber Cafe, $1,500, Chase Domier
- Cyber Cafe, $1,500, Kamea Shreves
- DC Lions, $500, Mason Snyder
- DC Lions, $500, Kennedy Gravelle
- DC Lions, $500, Lexi Pierce
- Dennis Kaatz Memorial Scholarship, $500, Bereket Loer
- Edith Bottemiller, $1,000, Michael Schmidt
- Expressions, $100, Sean Carlson
- Expressions, $100, Margaret Carlson
- Expressions, $100, Graci Skarka-Hendershot
- Florence Claydon, $1,000, Michael Schmidt
- Gary Davis Memorial Scholarship, $2,000, Sean Carlson
- Gary Davis Memorial Scholarship, $2,000, Hailey Wiederich
- Kent & Shaneen Schmidt Scholarship, $1,000, Jasmyn Wood
- Lance Pierce Memorial Scholarship, $500, Lucas Hinojos
- Mim Maas Memorial Scholarship, Michael Schmidt
- Masonic Lodge Scholarship, $1,000, Cody Wheeler
- M.M. Bottemiller Memorial, $1,000, Mason Snyder
- Mason Brothers Scholarship, $1,000, Mason Snyder
- Mason Brothers Scholarship, $1,000, Mackenzie Carsten
- Len & Ruth Messer Family Scholarship, $2,000, Bereket Loer
- National Association of Theatre Owners Scholarship, $1,500, Michael Schmidt
- P.E.O Scholarship, $750, Kamea Shreves
- Pepsi Scholarship, $500, Laura Krause
- Pepsi Scholarship, $500, Margaret Carlson
- Pepsi Scholarship, $500, Courtny Warren
- Peter Spenst, $500, Cameron Pearson
- Peter Spenst, $500, Staci Ellingson
- Harold & Louise Pleidrup Award, $500, Paige Barthel
- Princess Warrior Jane Fiemeyer Memorial Scholarship, $500, Mari Grendahl
- Princess Warrior Jane Fiemeyer Memorial Scholarship, $100, Michael Schmidt
- Princess Warrior Jane Fiemeyer Memorial Scholarship, $100, Lucas Hinojos
- Princess Warrior Jane Fiemeyer Memorial Scholarship, $100, Kennedy Gravelle
- Princess Warrior Jane Fiemeyer Memorial Scholarship, $100, Courtny Warren
- Princess Warrior Jane Fiemeyer Memorial Scholarship, $100, Hailey Wiederich
- Princess Warrior Jane Fiemeyer Memorial Scholarship, $100, Zachary Meeks
- Princess Warrior Jane Fiemeyer Memorial Scholarship, $100, Lexi Pierce
- Polman Transfer, $200, Kaylee Ova
- Rosemary Harrison, $1,000, Mari Grendahl
- Rosemary Harrison, $1,000, Morgan Grangruth
- Rotary Club Awards, $1,000, Bereket Loer
- Rotary Club Awards, $1,000, Michael Schmidt
- Rotary Club Awards, $1,000, Laura Krause
- Rotary Club Awards Charlie Paper "Service Above Self", $1,000, Cody Wheeler
- Rotary Nursing Scholarship, $1,000, Lexi Pierce
- Sam Keldermann Scholarship, $1,000, Isaac Ries
- Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative, $1,000, Kennedy Gravelle
- Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative, $1,000, Lucas Hinojos
- Tri-County Health Care Foundation Award, $1,000, Lucas Hinojos
- VFW Post 3922, $300, Lexi Pierce
- Wadena Area Community Band, $600, Zachary Meeks
- Wadena Lions Club, $500, Lucas Hinojos
- Wadena Lions Club, $500, Kennedy Gravelle
- Wadena Lions Club, $500, Courtny Warren
- Wadena Lions Club, $500, Bereket Loer
- Wadena Lions Club, $500, Laura Krause
- Wadena State Bank, $500, Cody Wheeler
- Wadena State Bank, $500, Courtny Warren
- WDC School Employees, $500, Mari Grendahl
- Weyhrauch Memorial Scholarship, $250, Sean Carlson
- WDC Wrestling Booster Scholarship, $500, Cody Wheeler
- WDC Wrestling Booster Scholarship, $500, Paige Barthel
- Scholarship Fund, $500, Courtny Warren
- Scholarship Fund, $500, Hailey Wiederich
- Scholarship Fund, $500, Zachary Meeks
- Doris Felton Scholarship, $750, Michael Schmidt
- Doris Felton Scholarship, $750, Kennedy Gravelle
- Doris Felton Scholarship, $750, Sean Carlson
- Ethel Gustafson Scholarship, $750, Mackenzie Carsten
- Elaine Lundeen Memorial Scholarship, $500, Bereket Loer
- Rex and Alma McDonald Scholarship, $500, Mari Grendahl
- Harold & Edythe Peterson Family Scholarship, $1,500, Jasmyn Wood
- Harold & Edythe Peterson Family Scholarship, $1,500, Margaret Carlson
- Ruth & Frank Robinson Memorial Scholarship, $500, Lexi Pierce
- Mid-Central Federal Savings Bank Business Scholarship, $500, Paige Barthel
- Carl & Louise Hulting Scholarship, $500, Lucas Hinojos
- Leslie Helle Scholarship, $500, Laura Krause
- Betty Stark Scholarship, $2,000, Kamea Shreves
Students also received plaques and certificates:
- American Legion Aux, Plaque, Jasmyn Wood
- Bridges Academy, Certificate, Chase Domier
- Bridges Academy, Certificate, Cole Pearson
- Bridges Academy, Certificate, Morgan Grangruth
- Bridges Academy, Certificate, Andrew Albright
- Fox/Hess Awards, Plaque, Courtny Warren
- Fox/Hess Awards, Plaque, Lucas Hinojos
- Jim Roes Student Athlete, Plaque, Courtny Warren
- Jim Roes Student Athlete, Plaque, Kennedy Gravelle
- Jim Roes Student Athlete, Plaque, Margaret Carlson
- Jim Roes Student Athlete, Plaque, Sean Carlson
- Tranby Special Olympics Awards, Certificate, Alyssa Heltemes
- Wolverine Athlete of the Year Award, Plaque, Bereket Loer
- Wolverine Athlete of the Year Award, Plaque, Kennedy Gravelle