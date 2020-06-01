With the COVID-19 social distancing measures in place, colleges around the country hosted graduation ceremonies online.

The Minnesota State University Moorhead will award degrees to 900 students without an in-person ceremony for spring 2020. The class is welcomed to walk in a future commencement ceremony. The area graduates include:

Jordan Brownlow, Construction Management (BS), Verndale

Jordyn Card, Accounting and Finance (MS), Moorhead

David Kerkvliet, Educational Leadership, Sebeka

Carly Klovstad, Nursing (RN to BSN), Parkers Prairie

Rylie Langer, Social Work (BSW), Moorhead

Cecilia Morales, Psychology (BA), New York Mills

Shane Motschenbacher, Business Administration (BS), Wadena

Rebecca Palmer, Health Services Administration (BS), Summa Cum Laude, Sebeka

Caleb Puttonen, Construction Management (BS), Cum Laude, Sebeka

Elissa Redetzke, Nursing (RN to BSN), Sebeka

Sydney Schissel, Elementary Inclusive Education (BS), Richville

Minnesota State University, Mankato celebrated graduating students on a virtual website on May 9, the scheduled commencement ceremony date. Out of the 2,367 degrees awarded, the area graduates include:

Julia Fink, Dental Hygiene (BS), Cum Laude, Staples

Brooke Jackson, Film and Media Studies (BA), Staples

Alexandria Technical and Community College announced their spring 2020 Dean's list students, including these local students: