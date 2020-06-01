With the COVID-19 social distancing measures in place, colleges around the country hosted graduation ceremonies online.
The Minnesota State University Moorhead will award degrees to 900 students without an in-person ceremony for spring 2020. The class is welcomed to walk in a future commencement ceremony. The area graduates include:
Jordan Brownlow, Construction Management (BS), Verndale
Jordyn Card, Accounting and Finance (MS), Moorhead
David Kerkvliet, Educational Leadership, Sebeka
Carly Klovstad, Nursing (RN to BSN), Parkers Prairie
Rylie Langer, Social Work (BSW), Moorhead
Cecilia Morales, Psychology (BA), New York Mills
Shane Motschenbacher, Business Administration (BS), Wadena
Rebecca Palmer, Health Services Administration (BS), Summa Cum Laude, Sebeka
Caleb Puttonen, Construction Management (BS), Cum Laude, Sebeka
Elissa Redetzke, Nursing (RN to BSN), Sebeka
Sydney Schissel, Elementary Inclusive Education (BS), Richville
Minnesota State University, Mankato celebrated graduating students on a virtual website on May 9, the scheduled commencement ceremony date. Out of the 2,367 degrees awarded, the area graduates include:
Julia Fink, Dental Hygiene (BS), Cum Laude, Staples
Brooke Jackson, Film and Media Studies (BA), Staples
Alexandria Technical and Community College announced their spring 2020 Dean's list students, including these local students:
Courtney Templin, Hewitt
Daniel Aman, Menahga
Sarah Aschnewitz, Menahga
Benjamin Hendrickx, Menahga
Brian Keranen, Menahga
Taryn Laulainen, Menahga
Tyler Jahnke, Wadena