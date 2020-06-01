With the COVID-19 social distancing measures in place, colleges around the country hosted graduation ceremonies online.

The Minnesota State University Moorhead will award degrees to 900 students without an in-person ceremony for spring 2020. The class is welcomed to walk in a future commencement ceremony. The area graduates include:

  • Jordan Brownlow, Construction Management (BS), Verndale

  • Jordyn Card, Accounting and Finance (MS), Moorhead

  • David Kerkvliet, Educational Leadership, Sebeka

  • Carly Klovstad, Nursing (RN to BSN), Parkers Prairie

  • Rylie Langer, Social Work (BSW), Moorhead

  • Cecilia Morales, Psychology (BA), New York Mills

  • Shane Motschenbacher, Business Administration (BS), Wadena

  • Rebecca Palmer, Health Services Administration (BS), Summa Cum Laude, Sebeka

  • Caleb Puttonen, Construction Management (BS), Cum Laude, Sebeka

  • Elissa Redetzke, Nursing (RN to BSN), Sebeka

  • Sydney Schissel, Elementary Inclusive Education (BS), Richville

Minnesota State University, Mankato celebrated graduating students on a virtual website on May 9, the scheduled commencement ceremony date. Out of the 2,367 degrees awarded, the area graduates include:

  • Julia Fink, Dental Hygiene (BS), Cum Laude, Staples

  • Brooke Jackson, Film and Media Studies (BA), Staples

Alexandria Technical and Community College announced their spring 2020 Dean's list students, including these local students:

  • Courtney Templin, Hewitt

  • Daniel Aman, Menahga

  • Sarah Aschnewitz, Menahga

  • Benjamin Hendrickx, Menahga

  • Brian Keranen, Menahga

  • Taryn Laulainen, Menahga

  • Tyler Jahnke, Wadena