The Wadena-Deer Creek class of 2020 will have a graduation ceremony like no one has ever seen before. But not by their request.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the social distancing measures put into place, a typical graduation with all the special music, crowded bleachers and emotional embraces were nixed weeks ago.

Plans to then have a gathering with the whole class standing 10 feet apart on the football field was halted following the order from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on Friday, May 8.

Instead, seniors will go out with a bang, as in the slamming of their car door as they are one-by-one called up to a stage to receive their diploma. This elaborately safe setup will all be performed at the Wadena Municipal Airport at 7 p.m., Friday, May 22.

Students are to arrive with their family in one vehicle at 6 p.m. and remain in the vehicle until they are called up to the front through the KWAD radio broadcast of the event. Up to two additional family vehicles per student will be allowed to attend (so if a student has two sets of grandparents, they won’t have to miss the big day).

The 59 graduates will be parked in the first four rows at 15 vehicles per row.

Student speakers will come up to the stage individually to speak and students will be called individually to walk across the stage and accept their diploma. Upon leaving the vehicles they must wear a mask.

In addition to students and family, staff will also be invited to attend in vehicles. In all there could be upwards of 200 vehicles at the airport.

WDC Middle/High School Principal Tyler Church said the senior class has been a part of the planning of this from the beginning.

“They’ve been there from moment one,” Church said. “They have been adamant about, ‘Please let us have some kind of ceremony together.’”

Remote was not going to work for them. When given the options of the fairgrounds, old drive-thru, school parking lot or the airport, the consensus was go with the airport. Once approved by the city and reviewed by local hospital staff at Tri-County Health Care, the decision was a go.

Church and Dean of Students and Activities Director Norm Gallant have been doing regular podcasts for the students and they've had Zoom meetings several times to keep in touch about the topic of graduation. The normal graduation that Church has been a part of for 12 years at WDC seems to be an easy production compared to this one. He expects it could take a little longer because of the time it takes seniors to come to the stage, however, without the usual musical numbers, other parts of the ceremony will be shorter.

Absent from the ceremony will be the general public, outside of the family vehicle and two additional vehicles per senior. Once all diplomas are in hand and students return to the safety of their vehicles, senior vehicles will be allowed to exit first in a parade and follow a designated route back into town where people will get a chance to watch the group pass by.

Church said that route was not yet available. Once available, the Pioneer Journal will share those details.

How to tune in

If you are unable to attend the event, tune in on the radio at 920 AM KWAD/KNSP or watch the event live on the Wadena Pioneer Journal Facebook page. A broadcast should begin prior to the 7 p.m. start on Friday, May 22. If there is inclement weather, the ceremony will be postponed to Friday, May 29.