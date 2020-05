Wadena-Deer Creek's 2020 Senior Awards program will be aired this evening at 7 p.m., May 13, on their Facebook page and on WDC's school website .

Click on the YouTube link that's scheduled to be posted at 7 p.m. About 60 video clips will be featured from scholarship presenters.



More than $60,000 in scholarships as well as recognition certificates will be presented during this program.