PreK-12th grade teachers and staff at Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools will be hosting a "Reverse Parade" on Monday, May 11 starting at 7 p.m. at the WDC football field parking lot, according to a WDC Facebook post.

WDC students and their families are invited to drive through the football parking lot where teachers and staff will be cheering and waving from their vehicles. Students and families are encouraged to create homemade signs and to honk as they drive by.

In honor of all students, activities director and dean of students Norm Gallant will have the lights on at the football field from 7 to 8:20 p.m. as well.