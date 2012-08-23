Four Wadena-Deer Creek Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America have advanced to national competition on their STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) Events, according to FCCLA advisor Cindy Koll.

The group earned the highest scores in the state in their categories.

Earning 97.5/100 in the Sustainability Challenge was Mikayla Varela She is the first advancer in that category.

Angela LeComte and Elliot Doyle earned 94.5/100 in the Chapter in Review event making them the first advancers in that event.

Morgan Grangruth earned 91.5/100 in the Chapter Service category and is the second advancer in Minnesota in her event.

The National FCCLA Board of Directors will meet this week to determine if, how, and /or when the national conference will be held. It was to convene July 5-9 in Washington DC.