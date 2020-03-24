Wadena-Deer Creek teachers and staff will be delivering learning packets on Friday, March 27 for students to begin distance learning on Monday. Not every student will receive a packet as some teachers will not be doing paper and pencil work.

Each family is requested to have some type of container outside of their home for packets to be placed in. WDC staff will deliver starting at about 9 a.m. and should complete delivery around noon on Friday.

WDC staff will not be able to visit or interact with students or family at this time. They will only be dropping packets and other materials.

For the safety of WDC staff, please make sure all dogs and other animals are inside or properly secured during the deliveries.

