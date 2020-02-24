ST. PAUL -- In response to the coronavirus pandemic, all K-12 schools in Minnesota will close Wednesday, March 18, through at least March 27, Gov. Tim Walz said Sunday.

The move comes a day after the Minnesota Department of Health reported 35 cases of COVID-19, the illness that stems from the coronavirus. So far 1,422 people in the state have been tested.

Walz said there has not yet been a significant number of cases tracked in Minnesota schools or among children or teenagers, but he said the state sought to take preventative action to avoid the spread.

“We cannot wait until the pandemic is in our schools to figure things out,” Walz said.

Walz signed Executive Order 20-02, authorizing the temporary closure of Minnesota public schools, on Sunday. The order also requires schools to provide care for elementary-age children of health care professionals, first responders, and other emergency workers during previously planned school days "to ensure Minnesota’s first line of defense against COVID-19 can stay on the job."

The governor said beginning Monday school officials will take steps to plan for the school closures including preparing distance learning procedures. And as part of the executive order, schools will continue to provide meals to students in need and set up continued school mental health services.

As part of the distance learning, educators will check in with students at least once a school day, state officials said. And exactly what that would entail in each district would vary depending on what teachers determine is appropriate.

"I am stressing to use this time to plan," Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker said. "We are planning for the potential of weeks of distance learning."

Some districts and charter schools were set to close schools earlier, state officials said.

This is a developing story.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status.



