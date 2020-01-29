As a part of the fifth- and sixth-grade Wadena-Deer Creek science fair, fifth-grade teachers Kendra Schultz and Lynn Quincer heard students’ interests and results from their science experiments on March 9-13. Students came in and out of the classrooms as they gathered their posters from the hallway, which was lined with approximately 70 posters noting questions, hypotheses, materials, data, procedures and conclusions following the scientific method.

Students become teachers in their short presentations. In Quincer’s class the favorite question became, “How did you come up with this idea?” Through the process, students learned the scientific method, which was the focus of the experiments, according to Schultz.

“I think that this project is a great project for the kids to be involved with their families, I see that often that grandparents get involved or aunts and uncles get involved to help the kids and I think that’s a great experience,” Schultz said.

When Morgan Pichardo’s name was picked to present, friends in the class cheered, “Wahoo!” He explained the way he tested for calmness in the eye of a hurricane with water swirling and pepper that came to the center when the water stopped swirling. Pichardo found this pretty cool, as he answered to Quincer’s question of why pepper. He also told his classmates that he came up with the idea after looking through a book and flipping to a random page, determined to complete whatever project was on that page.