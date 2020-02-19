Four Wadena-Deer Creek FCCLA chapter officers participated in MN FCCLA Legislative Shadow Day on Feb. 19 at the MN State Capitol in St. Paul.

Angela LeComte, Mikayla Varela, Morgan Grangruth, and Elliot Doyle were paired with lawmakers for the afternoon. Elliot shadowed Senator Torrie Westrom, Angela and Morgan shadowed Representative John Huot, and Mikayla shadowed Senator Justin Eichorn.

The event is designed to help students understand careers and roles of public officials and to experience the Career Connections National FCCLA Program. It was the members’ goal to talk about their own experiences, opportunities, and what the organization has done for them.

The students said: “In observing the legislators, one needs to be a good listener, participate in public speaking, organizational skills, time management and teamwork.” Some commented that their favorite part of the day was: “Listening to bills being presented,” “Learning about what goes on day-to-day,” and “Being able to experience a wide variety of meetings.”

