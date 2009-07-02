The Wadena-Deer Creek Family, Career and Community Leaders of America members will advance to state in March after succeeding at the Central West Area Mid-Winter Conference.
From their STAR competition events, the following students will move forward:
- Elliot Doyle and Angela LeComte, Chapter in Review;
- Morgan Grangruth, Chapter Service;
- Mikayla Varela, Sustainability Challenge;
- Danielle Dickey, Show Me;
- Jenny Varela, See What We’ve Done: Super Hero Dance;
- Jenna Toftum, Makaylyn Sibert and Grace Mattheisen, See What We’ve Done: Warm Feet for Warriors;
- Gracie Arm, See What We’ve Done: FCCLA Dime Drive.
Arm also earned a perfect score of 100 points from both of her judges.