The Central Lakes College Foundation announced that more than 425 scholarship awards were made for spring semester, totaling more than $178,206. That brings the total awarded from the Foundation this academic year to just over $375,000.

Local students who received scholarships include:

Verndale: Katelyn Johnson, Eliza Hendershot, Haley Youngbauer, Alyse Oswalt, and Larissa Jones received scholarships from the following funds: Jean Porwoll Fund, C.R. and Nina Peterson Scholarship Fund, Hazelle Caroll Fezler Scholarship Fund, Stephen G. Wenzel Scholarship Fund, and Ione Johnson Estate Scholarship Fund.

Wadena: Carter Schmidtz, Emilee White, and Beth Super received scholarships from the following funds: Clarence & Fran Holden, Susan Beyer-Christianson Scholarship Fund, and Monica Tricker Scholarship.

Staples: Claire Japke, Jabin Mallory, Abigail Willgohs, Rebecca Daly, James Barrett, Brittney Lisson, Tyler Davidson, Jacob O’Rourke, and Hope Ratajczak received scholarships from the following funds: Ione Johnson Estate Scholarship Fund, Jean Porwoll Fund, Sandy Hess Memorial Scholarship Fund, Viking Coca Cola/Faber Fund, Dr. Don Wennberg & Physicians of Brainerd Medical Center Fund, John M Anderson and Lindsay Holmgren Engineering Scholarship, and Jon Hassler Scholarship Fund.

To learn more about donating to the CLC Foundation or establishing a scholarship fund of your own, contact Jana Shogren, Director of Resource Development, at 218-855-8129.