After competing in Detroit Lakes, nine Wadena-Deer Creek students will move forward to the Spring State Leadership Conference. Front row: Bereket Loer, Miguel Pascaeu and Bjorn Brunsberg. Back row: Emma Erkenbrack, Blake Vittetoe, Lucas Hinojos, Robert Tauber and Cole Pearson.
Submitted photo
Wadena-Deer Creek Business Professionals of America students competed at the Region 6 competition in Detroit Lakes recently and several qualified to participate at the Spring State Leadership Conference on March 5-7 in Minneapolis.
Results from the regional competition where approximately 200 students competed:
Bjorn Brunsberg: 1st in SQL Database; Emma Erkenbrack: 3rd in Database; 5th in Fundamental Excel; Sara Goetze: 1st in Database; 2nd in Fundamentals of Web Design; Lucas Hinojos: 3rd in Fundamentals of Web Design;
Bereket Loer: 1st in Digital Publishing, 4th in Business Law and 4th in Digital Communications; Miguel Pascaeu: 1st in Fundamental Excel and 2nd in Database; Cole Pearson: 2nd in Advanced Accounting, 3rd in Personal Financial Management, 2nd in Financial Math Concepts and 2nd in Digital Communication; Robert Tauber: 5th in Financial Math Concepts; Blake Vittetoe: 5th in Digital Communication.
Shayne Haustveit serves as WDC's BPA advisor.