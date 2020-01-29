Wadena-Deer Creek Business Professionals of America students competed at the Region 6 competition in Detroit Lakes recently and several qualified to participate at the Spring State Leadership Conference on March 5-7 in Minneapolis.



Results from the regional competition where approximately 200 students competed:

  • Bjorn Brunsberg: 1st in SQL Database;
  • Emma Erkenbrack: 3rd in Database; 5th in Fundamental Excel;
  • Sara Goetze: 1st in Database; 2nd in Fundamentals of Web Design;
  • Lucas Hinojos: 3rd in Fundamentals of Web Design;
  • Bereket Loer: 1st in Digital Publishing, 4th in Business Law and 4th in Digital Communications;
  • Miguel Pascaeu: 1st in Fundamental Excel and 2nd in Database;
  • Cole Pearson: 2nd in Advanced Accounting, 3rd in Personal Financial Management, 2nd in Financial Math Concepts and 2nd in Digital Communication;
  • Robert Tauber: 5th in Financial Math Concepts;
  • Blake Vittetoe: 5th in Digital Communication.

    • Shayne Haustveit serves as WDC's BPA advisor.