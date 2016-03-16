The University of North Dakota recently issued its Fall 2019 Deans List The following students were included:

  • Marissa Rehm, Henning
  • Cortnie Cottrell, Verndale

Valley City State University in Valley City, North Dakota, has released its Dean’s Honor Roll for fall semester 2019. The following local student was included:

  • Konnor C. Stueve, Deer Creek

St. Cloud St. University fall Dean's List:

Deer Creek

Sophie Lange, School of Health and Human Services, Communication Sciences and Disorders, BS

Staples

  • Shelby Smith, School of Health and Human Services, Nursing (RN required), BS
  • Sarah Marte, College of Liberal Arts, English, BA