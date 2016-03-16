Area Minnesota students were among the 4,069 North Dakota State University students to be placed on the fall 2019 dean’s list. Area students include:
Bertha
Michaela R. Powers Biological Sciences
Eagle Bend
Susan E. Hart, Crop and Weed Sciences
Henning
Maggie M. Cronk, Animal Science; Colin J. Geyer, Finance; Marissa Geyer, Biological Sciences; Sydney M. Haugdahl, Dietetics; Leah R. Weber, Nursing.
Menahga
Trinidy J. Beck, Accounting; Joseph I. Keranen, Civil Engineering; Dylan J. Miska, Computer Science; Mavrik A. Roberts, Agricultural Economics
Parkers Prairie
Caroline E. Carlson, Exercise Science; Kali L. Hoppe, Pharmacy; Madeline V. Schroeder, Biological Sciences Education; Jonathon S. Schwartz, General Agriculture
Staples
Charles M. Bakken, Mechanical Engineering; Chelsea B. Nanik, Interior Design
Verndale
Mitchell J. Blaha, Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering
Wadena
Cade J. Kapphahn, Mechanical Engineering; Samantha J. Malone, Architecture