The following students were named to the Alexandria Technical and Community College Dean's List in fall semester 2019.

Christina Asfeld (Bertha)

Jesse Collins; Vlasta Weller (Deer Creek)

Courtney Templin (Hewitt)

Daniel Aman, Sarah Aschnewitz, Benjamin Hendrickx, Brian Keranen, Taryn Laulainen (Menahga)

Tyler Jahnke (Wadena)

The following students were named to the University of Jamestown Dean's List in fall semester 2019.

Kenna Salo, New York Mills

Sophia Kreklau, Wadena

Nicholas Johnson, Verndale

The following students were named to the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) Dean's List for Fall Semester 2019.

Menahga

Maia E. Shepersky, JR, College of Education and Human Service Professions, Social Work B S W

Sebeka

Rachal A. Cross, SO, College of Education and Human Service Professions, Pre Social Work

Wadena

Brianna J Taggart, SR, College of Liberal Arts, Communication B A, Journalism B A

Preston L Warren, SO, Swenson College of Science and Engineering, Biology B S

Mardi R Ehrmantraut, SO, College of Education and Human Service Professions, Pre Psychology

The following students have been named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean’s list for Fall 2019.

Savanna Baker, Psychology, Bertha-Hewitt High School, from Eagle Bend

Tabetha Baker, Elementary Inclusive Education, Psychology, Wadena-Deer Creek High School, from Wadena.

Emily Benson, Elementary Inclusive Education, Wadena-Deer Creek High School, of Bluffton.

Anna Besonen, BFA in Art, Theatre Arts, Menahga High School, of Menahga.

Nicole Bond, Film Production, Bertha-Hewitt High School, of Bertha.

Jordan Brownlow, Construction Management, Verndale High School, of Verndale.

Molly Brownlow, Elementary Inclusive Education, Verndale High School, of Verndale.

Jacob Clements, Health Services Administration, Cert in Long Term Care Administration, Health Leadership/Quality/Patient Safety, Menahga High School, of Osage.

Daniel Deppa, Health & Medical Sciences, Verndale High School, of Brooten.

Haylee Disselbrett, Health & Medical Sciences, Verndale High School, of Wadena.

Tonya Ferris, Exercise Science, Park Rapids Area High School, of Menahga.

Gabriela French, Paralegal, Political Science, Pre-Law, Menahga High School, of Ponsford.

Shania Glenz, Communication Arts and Literature Ed, Verndale High School, of Staples.

Will Harren, Computer Information Systems, Bertha-Hewitt High School, of Eagle Bend.

Emily Huotari, Early Childhood Education, Sebeka High School, of Sebeka.

Chyann Lundy, Photojournalism, Minnesota Connections Academy, of Menahga.

Garin Matson, Advertising, Menahga High School, of Frazee.

Cecilia Morales, Psychology, Wadena-Deer Creek High School, of New York Mills.

Taylor Morris, Music, English, Certificate in Publishing, Bertha-Hewitt High School, of Hewitt.

Shane Motschenbacher, Business Administration, Wadena-Deer Creek High School, of Wadena.

Caleb Puttonen, Construction Management, Sebeka High School, of Sebeka.

Skyler Rathcke, Health & Medical Sciences, Chemistry, Sebeka High School, of Sebeka.

Sydney Schissel, Elementary Inclusive Education, Wadena-Deer Creek High School, of Richville.

Nash Selander, Computer Science, Menahga High School, of Menahga.

Peter Van Batavia, Teaching English as a Second Language, Social Studies, Park Rapids Area High School, of Menahga.

Isaac Witthuhn, Communication Arts and Literature Ed, Wadena-Deer Creek High School, of Wadena.

Luke Wurdock, Mathematics Education, Menahga High School, of Park Rapids.

Area students named to Dean's List at UW-River Falls

Madison Lake, Health & Human Performance, Sebeka.

Central Lakes College announces fall 2019 Dean's, President's lists

Bertha

Raysha Murdent, Dean's List

Kaija Weishalla, President's List

Hewitt

Jordan Kirscht, Dean's List

Sierra Richter, Dean's List

Menahga

Andrew Beldo, Dean's List

Rebecca Kumpula, President's List

Sebeka

Shyanna Cusey, Dean's List

Merry Nims, President's List

Erin Olson, President's List

Staples

James Barrett, Dean's List

Brittany Dahlvang, Dean's List

Dale Davis, Dean's List

Dylan Dempsey, Dean's List

Izabella Edin, President's List

John Lund, President's List

Jacob O'Rourke, Dean's List

Nancy O'Rourke, President's List

Riley Peterson, President's List

Hope Ratajczak, President's List

Rylie Rau, President's List

Kyle Serich, Dean's List

Braden Tyrrell, Dean's List

Verndale

Larissa Jones, Dean's List

Stacy Richter, Dean's List

Wadena