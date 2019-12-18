Local Bemidji State students to student teach
Local Bemidji State University students are among 40 students participating in Bemidji State University's student teaching program during the spring semester. Local students include:
Menahga: Marissa Grewe, elementary education
Staples: Meghan Nordstrom, elementary education
Minnesota State University, Mankato awards degrees to local student
Minnesota State University, Mankato awarded 1,709 degrees at the end of the fall semester, with commencement ceremonies held Dec. 14. The following local student earned a degree:
Menahga: Gretah Kangas, BS, Psychology, Cum Laude
Local student presents at McNair Research Conference
A Bemidji State University student from Sebeka is one of nine students who presented at the Florida International University McNair Research Conference in Miami, Fla.
Jeffery Erickson, a senior majoring in Biochemistry Cellular Molecular Biology, presented on "Abstract."
Local students inducted into the National Society of Leadership and Success
Local Bemidji State University students have been inducted into the National Society of Leadership and Success including:
Menahga: Paige Myhre, junior, nursing
Staples: Haley Christoffersen, senior, business administration; Claire Wolhowe, junior, exercise science