Local Bemidji State students to student teach

Local Bemidji State University students are among 40 students participating in Bemidji State University's student teaching program during the spring semester. Local students include:

Menahga: Marissa Grewe, elementary education

Staples: Meghan Nordstrom, elementary education

Minnesota State University, Mankato awards degrees to local student

Minnesota State University, Mankato awarded 1,709 degrees at the end of the fall semester, with commencement ceremonies held Dec. 14. The following local student earned a degree:

Menahga: Gretah Kangas, BS, Psychology, Cum Laude

Local student presents at McNair Research Conference

A Bemidji State University student from Sebeka is one of nine students who presented at the Florida International University McNair Research Conference in Miami, Fla.

Jeffery Erickson, a senior majoring in Biochemistry Cellular Molecular Biology, presented on "Abstract."

Local students inducted into the National Society of Leadership and Success

Local Bemidji State University students have been inducted into the National Society of Leadership and Success including:

Menahga: Paige Myhre, junior, nursing

Staples: Haley Christoffersen, senior, business administration; Claire Wolhowe, junior, exercise science