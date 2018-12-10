Seven Wadena-Deer Creek FFA members attended Agricultural and Natural Resources Activities Day at the University of Minnesota, Crookston with one bringing home a scholarship.

Morgan Grangruth, Makaylyn Sibert, Grace Matthiesen and Jenna Toftum made up the General Livestock team. Destiny Berg and Jade Benning judged horses and participated in the Hippology contest. Cody Wolff took part in the Fish and Wildlife contest.

Over $32,000 in scholarships are available to award-winning students. This year, $750 UMC scholarships were awarded for high individual in each contest, $600 UMC scholarships were awarded for second high individual and $450 UMC scholarships were awarded for the third-place individual.

WDC freshman Jade Benning placed second high individual in Horse Judging at the activities day. Categories included: Mare, Gelding, Western Pleasure and English Pleasure. Benning receives a $600 UMC scholarship.