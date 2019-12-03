More than 100 students who enroll in 40 high-demand programs at Minnesota State Community and Technical College will receive $2,500 scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year from the Minnesota Legislature Workforce Development Scholarship program.

M State will award a total of $265,000 in Workforce scholarships during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years. The scholarships, which can be renewed a second year for a total award of $5,000, target students pursuing careers in the fields of advanced manufacturing, agriculture, early childhood education, health care services, information technology and transportation, according to a news release from M State.

Eligible programs are located on all four of M State’s campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena.

Students who qualify will automatically be considered for the scholarship, which will cover about half the cost of annual tuition and fees. Students need only apply to M State in one of the qualified programs and complete the Federal Application for Student Aid.

Awards will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis and announced in May.

Workforce Development Scholarships began as a pilot program in 2017 with a $1 million appropriation, the 2019 Legislature expanded the program to $2 million for 2020 and $6 million for 2021.

“As I have traveled around the state, a theme that I consistently hear from employers is that Minnesota is facing a critical shortage of workers with the skills needed for high-demand occupations,” said Devinder Malhotra, chancellor of Minnesota State. “Workforce Development Scholarships have proven to be an effective tool for attracting students into these fields and helping them find a path towards a satisfying and well-paying career.”