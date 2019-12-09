FFA members attended opening ceremonies and general session throughout the four days of the convention. Sessions included retiring addresses of national officers and motivational speakers. The National FFA Band and Chorus entertained the FFA members during the general sessions.

Venues for the national convention included Lucas Oil Stadium, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, and Indiana Farmers Coliseum. FFA members from across the nation were recognized for their accomplishments throughout the year. The WDC FFA members also attended a Brett Young concert and Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo. WDC FFA members traveled with local FFA chapters from Menahga, Sebeka, Brainerd, Staples-Motley and Aitkin.

FFA is an intracurricular student organization for those interested in agriculture and leadership. It is one of three components of agricultural education. Today, there are more than 700,000 FFA members aged 12-21, in 8,612 chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands. FFA’s mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students be developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education