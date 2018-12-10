Minnesota State University, Mankato will award 1,709 degrees at the end of the fall semester, with commencement ceremonies scheduled for 9 a.m. and noon Saturday, Dec. 14 in Taylor Center's Bresnan Arena on the Minnesota State Mankato campus.
The following local students are earning degrees:
- Bryan Pederson, MAT, Education, Sebeka
- Sarah Moenkedick, BS, Communication Disorders, Summa Cum Laude, Verndale
MSU Moorhead
Minnesota State University Moorhead will award degrees to more than 500 students during its fall commencement program Thursday, Dec. 19, including to these area students:
- Daniel Andersen, Criminal Justice (BA), Battle Lake
- Katie Bolland, Educational Leadership, Henning
- Taylor Cooley, Mathematics: Actuarial Science, New York Mills
- Chelsey Hendrickx, Curriculum & Instruction (MS), New York Mills
- Slade Kangas, Social Studies, New York Mills
- Jacob Krebs, Curriculum & Instruction (MS), Perham
- Joshua Lammers, Accounting and Finance (MS), Ottertail
- Jess Lhotak, Accounting (BS), Henning
- Shawn McAllister, Educational Leadership (MS), Richville
- Nicole Page, School Psychology (MS), Ottertail
- Hanna Ranstad, Business Administration, Battle Lake
- Ellie Rutten, Elementary Inclusive Education (BS), Perham
- KayLee Saga-Krebs, Curriculum & Instruction (MS), Perham
- Laura Seleen, Nursing (RN to BSN), Ottertail
- Lisa Stroeing, Curriculum & Instruction (MS), Wadena
- Ella Von Ruden, Elementary Inclusive Education (BS), Perham
Sarah Baumgartner, Nursing (RN to BSN) (BSN), Bertha
Tonya Ferris, Exercise Science (BS), Menahga
Anthony Kern, Health Education (BS), Physical Education (BS), Verndale
Brooke Umland, Curriculum & Instruction (MS), Wadena-Deer Creek High School
Hannah Vorderbruggen, Elementary Inclusive Education (BS), Wadena