The Wadena-Deer Creek Schools released the following message just after 6:30 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29:

"Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary and Middle/High School will be on "soft lockdown" today, Oct. 29, due to the escaped inmate being still at-large. All doors will either be locked or manned. We will have a police presence at both schools today. School will otherwise run as usual. Thank you for your cooperation."

The inmate, Ryan Paul Petro, escaped during transition to a court appearance Monday afternoon at the Wadena County Courthouse, which put the WDC Elementary School on soft lockdown for a short period until the school was told students could be released.

Petro has been in and out of the Wadena County Jail in recent years and is considered dangerous.