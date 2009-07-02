From the beginning of last spring until this fall, students at the Freshwater Wadena ALC have been learning about the three different types of bees that are in a honey bee colony. The queen bee, the worker bees and the drone bees.

All of these bees have completely different responsibilities in the colony to make it run efficiently. The students learned about specific jobs of the bees, bee pollinating and how different floral can change honey color and taste.

The past few weeks students extracted and harvested honey from their hive, learning the process of extraction to the final stages of eating the sweet, sticky substance. It turned out to be a finger-licking good tool for their biology classes.