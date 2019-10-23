Wadena-Deer Creek Superintendent Lee Westrum called the current phone system "problematic" before board members unanimously approved switching to a new system, at a savings to the school district.

Westrum shared that the current system has not been providing all they expect and it has come at a cost of about $9,000 annually. Westrum also shared that he was told the old 2007 phones, were "not worth anything."

Westrum believed the new Yealink phones, from TechCheck of Sartell, could be installed in December. The annual fee with the new system would be closer to $2,000 annually. Arvig would remain the school's telephone service provider.

The total cost for the new system was $38,782.

In other actions, the board approved:

A resolution for the permanent transfer of $89,488.02 from the general fund to community service fund. Westrum noted that expenses in the community service fund include preschool costs and childcare areas. Westrum saw these as opportunities to invest in the future students at the school. He was hopeful they could start to close the gap on these expenses by increasing revenue in certain areas of community service.

"The rates should reflect the cost of what we are providing," Westrum said. Fortunately the school had a general fund surplus of over $480,000. School business manager Brian Jacobson said after this transfer they'd be at around $300,000 in surplus.

Retirements or resignations: Howie Kangas – Elementary PE Teacher (resigning at end of calendar year), Leonard Finch – Elementary Head Custodian (resigning effective Nov. 8), Dale Becker – Bus Driver (retiring at end of October).

Hires: Glen Wood – Elementary Head Custodian, Lacey Malone – Asst. Dance, Katie Kukacka-Lampert – Food Service (M|State), Zach Martin – JH FB and JH Boys’ Basketball.

"WDC Elementary is so thankful for Leonard Finch. His commitment and dedication as our Head Custodian for us the past four years was great. We look forward to working with Mr. Glen Wood as our new Head Custodian," Rutten wrote in his report to the board.

Principal Tyler Church noted upcoming events at the school including: Parent-teacher conferences to start up on November 14. Veterans Day Program is set for 9:30 a.m., Monday, Nov. 11. Beth Hawkins and the fall play cast are hard at work with over 40 involved in the performance. Performances will be Nov. 14 - 16.



