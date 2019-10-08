WDC FFA member Makaylyn Sibert qualified for state competition by placing sixth-high individual during the FFA Region II General Livestock judging Career Development Event (CDE) held in Long Prairie.

Along with four other FFA members -- Casey Bounds, Staci Ellingson, Grace Matthiesen, and Jenna Toftum -- from the Wadena-Deer Creek FFA chapter, they judged classes of Market Goats, Breeding Ewes, Market Hogs, Market Steers, and Breeding Heifers. Oral reasons were given on Breeding Ewes.

Sibert will be judging at the Minnesota State FFA Convention held at the University of Minnesota in April.