Area students receive scholarship from Arvig

"We are proud to invest in the futures of area students," said David Arvig, Vice President/Chief Operating Officer at Arvig. "Our rural communities need educated and talented young people to be our future leaders. We want to congratulate each one on their success and wish them the best of luck as they pursue their education."

Area scholarship winners, in alphabetical order by high school:

• Brady Scholten (Battle Lake High School), majoring in biology

• Crystal Eckel (Bertha-Hewitt High School), majoring in engineering

• Tucker Strawsell (Detroit Lakes High School), majoring in science

• Hayley Courneya (Frazee-Vergas High School), majoring in biology

• Tyler Reese (Henning High School), majoring in biology

• Claire Breitenfeldt (Long Prairie-Grey Eagle High School), majoring in biophysics

• Ashley Herr (New York Mills High School), majoring in business

• Kendra Coborn (Park Rapids High School), majoring in accounting

• Samantha Olson (Parkers Prairie High School), majoring in biology

• Gage Grunst (Perham High School), majoring in engineering

• Del Eckman (Staples-Motley High School), majoring in engineering

• Cade Kapphahn (Wadena High School), majoring in engineering