M State awarded national nursing program accreditation

"National program accreditation is a recognized standard of excellence," said Jennifer Jacobson, M State's dean of health careers.

The CNEA accreditation, effective through June 2025, was granted for both the Associate Degree in Nursing and the Practical Nursing programs at M State.

"In addition to M State being accredited as a college by the Higher Learning Commission, we also have a number of programs that are accredited by the appropriate external agencies," said M State President Carrie Brimhall. "This particular accreditation demonstrates that our nursing program meets the rigor of independent and objective peer appraisal, providing nursing students with the assurance that M State provides excellence in overall educational quality and support services."

M State was formally notified of its initial accreditation status in a letter dated June 24.

The 40-credit PN diploma program is designed to prepare students to care for individuals in a variety of health care settings including hospitals, long-term care facilities and physician clinic settings.

For more information about nursing programs at M State, visit minnesota.edu/nursing. Applications are now being accepted for Spring Semester 2020.