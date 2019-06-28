Wadena County schools are looking for Foster Grandparents

"As we look forward to another school year, we are reminded once again of the investment Foster Grandparents make to the youth in our community," said Stacy Lund, Foster Grandparent Program Director. "Our volunteers serve as tutors, mentors and role models to kids who need them most. We are grateful for their efforts, and for the lives they change each school year."

Foster Grandparents spend eight to 40 hours per week helping children in schools, early education programs, residential facilities, and other nonprofit agencies. Through their service, the Foster Grandparents create relationships with and become role models for children who need such constructive relationships the most. No prior teaching experience is necessary—you just need a caring spirit and the desire to help.

The benefits Foster Grandparents receive include;

An hourly stipend, mileage reimbursement, in-service training, accident and liability insurance while on assignment, a daily meal/lunch, paid time off and recognition. For information on the Foster Grandparent Program, please contact Jon Knopik, Toll-free at 1-866-895-7992 or email at jknopik@ccstcloud.org.