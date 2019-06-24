Wadena-Deer Creek FCCLA members attend leadership training
Four WDC FCCLA members participated in leadership training June 17-19 at Bethel University in St. Paul.
The leadership camp theme, "Survivor All Stars" featured Holly Hoffman as the motivating keynote speaker. Holly was a finalist on the CBS Survivor television show. She provided examples of practical actions for students to take that model towards positive leadership.
Students also practiced round table presentations and perfected their STAR Events for national competition.
Area officers planned their fall conferences and local leader trainings for the 10-14 chapters in their areas. Emma Mehl, Central West Area President and Morgan Grangruth, Central West Area Peer Educator worked on those plans. They have planned for the FCCLA Central West Area Fall Conference to be held at the Wadena Memorial Auditorium on Oct. 9.
Madyson Beversluis attended as a WDC FCCLA Chapter officer and Elliot Doyle, MN FCCLA State President-Elect participated as a family group leader.