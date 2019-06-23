Search
    Local student graduates from University of Wisconsin-Stout

    By Pioneer Journal Staff on Jun 23, 2019 at 11:26 a.m.

    Wadena

    Casey Haugdahl, B.F.A. Interior Design, Henning Public School

