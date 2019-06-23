Skip to main content
Local student graduates from University of Wisconsin-Stout
By
Pioneer Journal Staff
on Jun 23, 2019 at 11:26 a.m.
Wadena
Casey Haugdahl, B.F.A. Interior Design, Henning Public School
