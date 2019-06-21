WDC Elementary becomes a Catalyst Demonstration School

It's taken three years for the school to reach this level of the catalyst program. These unique methods of teaching and organization was first introduced to Wadena administrators and teachers during a class offered by Sourcewell. The program take an alternative approach to traditional teaching by emphasizing influence over power. Non-verbal communication and positive decorum are a foundational aspect of being a demonstration school.

"It's a pretty neat distinction, people are looking to us," said Louis Rutton, principle at WDC elementary. He praised the changes at the school as an excellent means of professional development for his staff. To Rutton, catalyst gets everybody on board, from teachers to school bus drivers, everyone is on the same page. Being a demonstration school is a responsibility as much as it is an accolade. WDC elementary has to serve as a model for other schools. Other schools get to see how these procedures make for a positive school environment by actually observing students and staff during a school day, something that Rutton says is more effective than simply attending a workshop.

To achieve the certification, the school has to satisfy a plethora of requirements. These requirements work like a multi-step integration of the catalyst plan. Every completed step pushes the organization closer to being a demonstration school. Strategies can be large and sweeping such as how the school handles recess in regard to safety or strategies can take a more personal applicatory stance, for example, teachers learn breathing exercises and ways of using body language to better lead a classroom.

WDC Elementary and Pillager Elementary were both recognized in Region 5.