    Minnesota State Community and Technical College announces spring 2019 graduates

    By Pioneer Journal Staff Today at 2:06 p.m.

    The following area students are among the 790 2019 Spring Semester graduates of Minnesota State Community and Technical College, with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena.

    Bluffton

    Madison Barthel, Nursing

    Skye Davison, Liberal Arts and Sciences

    Skye Davison, Nursing

    Te'a Roberts, Liberal Arts and Sciences

    Deer Creek

    Shania Lannes, Liberal Arts and Sciences

    Shania Lannes, Nursing

    Sebeka

    Heather Bruns, Liberal Arts and Sciences

    Alexander Eckman, Fundamentals of Culinary Arts

    Madison Fischer, Cosmetology

    Freyja Granroth, Liberal Arts and Sciences

    William Halonen, Liberal Arts and Sciences

    Jack Lillquist, Liberal Arts and Sciences

    Kay Paulbicke, Nursing

    Jared Roth, Automotive Service Technology

    Verndale

    Alex Kirt Arenkiel, Electrical Technology

    Jordan Carr, Liberal Arts and Sciences

    Sharon Cottrell, Nursing

    Samantha Hartman, Cosmetology

    Amanda Kolstad, Nursing

    Arielle Matti, Nursing

    Rebecca Plautz, Nursing

    Alexis Steege, Nursing

    Earleen Yungbauer, Medical Administrative Assistant

    Wadena

    Mark Bravo, Computer Programming

    Dustin Franklin, PowerSports Technology

    Jordan Guldseth, Electrical Technology

    Teresa Jenson, Liberal Arts and Sciences

    Teresa Jenson, Nursing

    Jacob Johnson, Diesel Equipment Technology

    Andreena Johnson-Hall, Liberal Arts and Sciences

    Elizabeth Jones, Liberal Arts and Sciences

    Courtney Kern, Massage Therapy

    Hanna Larson, Nursing

    Emily Marsh, Human Resources

    Alyssa McQuiston, Early Childhood and Paraprofessional Education

    Emilia Nwintuma, Liberal Arts and Sciences

    Emilia Nwintuma, Nursing

    Kyle Schmitz, Liberal Arts and Sciences

    Linda Snook, Nursing

    Kendra Zimmerman-Leventes, Business

