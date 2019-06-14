Minnesota State Community and Technical College announces spring 2019 graduates
The following area students are among the 790 2019 Spring Semester graduates of Minnesota State Community and Technical College, with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena.
Bluffton
Madison Barthel, Nursing
Skye Davison, Liberal Arts and Sciences
Skye Davison, Nursing
Te'a Roberts, Liberal Arts and Sciences
Deer Creek
Shania Lannes, Liberal Arts and Sciences
Shania Lannes, Nursing
Sebeka
Heather Bruns, Liberal Arts and Sciences
Alexander Eckman, Fundamentals of Culinary Arts
Madison Fischer, Cosmetology
Freyja Granroth, Liberal Arts and Sciences
William Halonen, Liberal Arts and Sciences
Jack Lillquist, Liberal Arts and Sciences
Kay Paulbicke, Nursing
Jared Roth, Automotive Service Technology
Verndale
Alex Kirt Arenkiel, Electrical Technology
Jordan Carr, Liberal Arts and Sciences
Sharon Cottrell, Nursing
Samantha Hartman, Cosmetology
Amanda Kolstad, Nursing
Arielle Matti, Nursing
Rebecca Plautz, Nursing
Alexis Steege, Nursing
Earleen Yungbauer, Medical Administrative Assistant
Wadena
Mark Bravo, Computer Programming
Dustin Franklin, PowerSports Technology
Jordan Guldseth, Electrical Technology
Teresa Jenson, Liberal Arts and Sciences
Teresa Jenson, Nursing
Jacob Johnson, Diesel Equipment Technology
Andreena Johnson-Hall, Liberal Arts and Sciences
Elizabeth Jones, Liberal Arts and Sciences
Courtney Kern, Massage Therapy
Hanna Larson, Nursing
Emily Marsh, Human Resources
Alyssa McQuiston, Early Childhood and Paraprofessional Education
Emilia Nwintuma, Liberal Arts and Sciences
Emilia Nwintuma, Nursing
Kyle Schmitz, Liberal Arts and Sciences
Linda Snook, Nursing
Kendra Zimmerman-Leventes, Business