CLC announces spring honors list
Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, has announced its 2019 spring semester honors list.
The President's List includes 336 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.75 to 4.0 while enrolled for at least 12 credits.
The Dean's List includes 287 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.74.
Sebeka
Elena Grove, Dean's List
Merry Nims, President's List
Kendra Wattenhofer, President's List
Verndale
Julie Nordstrom, Dean's List
Izabelle VanAlst, President's List
Haley Youngbauer, Dean's List
Wadena
Brady Adams, Dean's List
Lizbet Alvarez De Botello, Dean's List
Samantha Anderson, President's List
Alexandria Kahl, President's List
Emily Orsello, Dean's List
Justin Stevens, Dean's List