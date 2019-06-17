Search
    CLC announces spring honors list

    By Pioneer Journal Staff on Jun 16, 2019 at 6:38 p.m.

    Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, has announced its 2019 spring semester honors list.

    The President's List includes 336 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.75 to 4.0 while enrolled for at least 12 credits.

    The Dean's List includes 287 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.74.

    Sebeka

    Elena Grove, Dean's List

    Merry Nims, President's List

    Kendra Wattenhofer, President's List

    Verndale

    Julie Nordstrom, Dean's List

    Izabelle VanAlst, President's List

    Haley Youngbauer, Dean's List

    Wadena

    Brady Adams, Dean's List

    Lizbet Alvarez De Botello, Dean's List

    Samantha Anderson, President's List

    Alexandria Kahl, President's List

    Emily Orsello, Dean's List

    Justin Stevens, Dean's List

