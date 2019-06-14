Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Wadena students receive MSU Moorhead scholarships

    By Pioneer Journal Staff Today at 1:36 p.m.

    The following Wadena students have been awarded scholarships from Minnesota State University Moorhead.

    Hannah Vorderbruggen, child of David and Beckie Vorderbruggen, majoring in Elementary Education, received a $250 Charles and Ellora Alliss scholarship and a $2,000 Helen Lucille Wardeberg Elementary Education scholarship.

    Rylie Langer, child of Mark and Stacy Langer, majoring in Criminal Justice and Social Work, received a $1,000 Diana Bertsch Fehr Social Work scholarship.

    Explore related topics:NewseducationWadenaMSUMScholarships
    randomness