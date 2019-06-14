Wadena students receive MSU Moorhead scholarships
The following Wadena students have been awarded scholarships from Minnesota State University Moorhead.
Hannah Vorderbruggen, child of David and Beckie Vorderbruggen, majoring in Elementary Education, received a $250 Charles and Ellora Alliss scholarship and a $2,000 Helen Lucille Wardeberg Elementary Education scholarship.
Rylie Langer, child of Mark and Stacy Langer, majoring in Criminal Justice and Social Work, received a $1,000 Diana Bertsch Fehr Social Work scholarship.