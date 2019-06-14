In 1916, when President Woodrow Wilson officially established Flag Day, it marked the anniversary of the Second Continental Congress creating a unified colonial army and the Continental Colors for what became the American flag.

Two years after forming the army in 1775, Congress passed a resolution to differentiate the flag from the one flown by the British. It established that “ the flag of the United States be 13 stripes, alternate red and white,” and that “the union be 13 stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation. ”

More than 100 years later, the U.S. continues to observe Flag Day. Here are some facts about the flag and the day honoring it.

