    M State spring honors list

    By Pioneer Journal Staff Today at 8:48 a.m.

    Minnesota State Community and Technical College has recognized nearly 1,300 students for academic honors during the 2019 Spring Semester.

    The M State President's List includes 609 students who earned a semester grade point average of 4.0 while enrolled for at least six credits of college-level coursework.

    The Dean's List includes 669 students who earned a semester grade point average of 3.50 to 3.99 while enrolled in at least six credits of college-level coursework.

    Area students recognized for their academic achievements include:

    Bluffton

    Te'a Roberts, Dean's List

    Elizabeth Wallgren, President's List

    Deer Creek

    Aaron Duncan, Dean's List

    Sebeka

    Tate Bounds, President's List

    Madison Bullock, Dean's List

    Rachal Cross, President's List

    Mason Dailey, Dean's List

    Madison Fischer, Dean's List

    Ashley Frame, Dean's List

    Jayde Petersen, Dean's List

    Kristen Peterson, Dean's List

    Skyler Rathcke, Dean's List

    Stephanie Schiller, Dean's List

    Helen Schmitt, President's List

    Verndale

    Alex Kirt Arenkiel, Dean's List

    Olivia Helland, Dean's List

    Mechelle Howieson, President's List

    Robert Ismil, Dean's List

    Nicholas Johnson, President's List

    Amanda Kolstad, Dean's List

    Arielle Matti, Dean's List

    Staples

    Jerome Barrett, President's List

    Sarah Barrett, Dean's List

    Luke Funk, President's List

    Ashley Hull, President's List

    Kelsie Lindaman, Dean's List

    Jailyn Manuel, President's List

    Allison Olsson, President's List

    Sherman Sheets, Dean's List

    Alyssa Thompson, President's List

    Joseph Weishalla, Dean's List

    Anna Wuollet, Dean's List

    Wadena

    Mark Bravo, President's List

    Emily Canning Williams, Dean's List

    April Damlo, Dean's List

    Cassie Disselbrett, Dean's List

    Ashley Hadeed, Dean's List

    Monique Holmes, President's List

    Teresa Jenson, Dean's List

    Jacob Johnson, Dean's List

    Elizabeth Jones, President's List

    Alyssa McQuiston, President's List

    Dannette Nevala, Dean's List

    Emilia Nwintuma, Dean's List

    Samantha Olson, President's List

    Kyle Schmitz, President's List

    Lukas Schmitz, Dean's List

    Marissa Snyder, Dean's List

    Matthew Steege, Dean's List

    Morgan Wachlin, President's List

    Nicole Wehry, President's List

    Emilee White, President's List

    Whitney Zeise, Dean's List

    Menahga

    Madison Alajoki, Dean's List

    Jaclyn Bloomquist, President's List

    Rachel Bloomquist, President's List

    Susan Bloomquist, Dean's List

    Rachel Haataja, Dean's List

    Beth Heltunen, Dean's List

    Megan Hendrickson, President's List

    Maria Hillukka, President's List

    Katelyn Hilmanowski, President's List

    Joshua Hunter, President's List

    Makaila Hopwood, President's List

    Jonisa Isola, Dean's List

    Savanna Jacob, Dean's List

    Chad Karvonen, President's List

    Greta Keranen, Dean's List

    Lars Keranen, Dean's List

    Robyn Keranen, President's List

    Katie Krey, Dean's List

    Egon Lake, President's List

    Amanda Lindquist, Dean's List

    Stephanie Myers, President's List

    Logan Noonan, Dean's List

    Mackenzie Noonan, Dean's List

    Sean Petersen, Dean's List

    Robert Pietila, Dean's List

    Lauren Ruonavaara, President's List

    Kyleigh Skoog, President's List

    Tina Skoog, Dean's List

    Tricia Skoog, President's List

    Heidi Tormanen, President's List

    Cassy Wuollet, Dean's List

