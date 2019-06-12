M State spring honors list
Minnesota State Community and Technical College has recognized nearly 1,300 students for academic honors during the 2019 Spring Semester.
The M State President's List includes 609 students who earned a semester grade point average of 4.0 while enrolled for at least six credits of college-level coursework.
The Dean's List includes 669 students who earned a semester grade point average of 3.50 to 3.99 while enrolled in at least six credits of college-level coursework.
Area students recognized for their academic achievements include:
Bluffton
Te'a Roberts, Dean's List
Elizabeth Wallgren, President's List
Deer Creek
Aaron Duncan, Dean's List
Sebeka
Tate Bounds, President's List
Madison Bullock, Dean's List
Rachal Cross, President's List
Mason Dailey, Dean's List
Madison Fischer, Dean's List
Ashley Frame, Dean's List
Jayde Petersen, Dean's List
Kristen Peterson, Dean's List
Skyler Rathcke, Dean's List
Stephanie Schiller, Dean's List
Helen Schmitt, President's List
Verndale
Alex Kirt Arenkiel, Dean's List
Olivia Helland, Dean's List
Mechelle Howieson, President's List
Robert Ismil, Dean's List
Nicholas Johnson, President's List
Amanda Kolstad, Dean's List
Arielle Matti, Dean's List
Staples
Jerome Barrett, President's List
Sarah Barrett, Dean's List
Luke Funk, President's List
Ashley Hull, President's List
Kelsie Lindaman, Dean's List
Jailyn Manuel, President's List
Allison Olsson, President's List
Sherman Sheets, Dean's List
Alyssa Thompson, President's List
Joseph Weishalla, Dean's List
Anna Wuollet, Dean's List
Wadena
Mark Bravo, President's List
Emily Canning Williams, Dean's List
April Damlo, Dean's List
Cassie Disselbrett, Dean's List
Ashley Hadeed, Dean's List
Monique Holmes, President's List
Teresa Jenson, Dean's List
Jacob Johnson, Dean's List
Elizabeth Jones, President's List
Alyssa McQuiston, President's List
Dannette Nevala, Dean's List
Emilia Nwintuma, Dean's List
Samantha Olson, President's List
Kyle Schmitz, President's List
Lukas Schmitz, Dean's List
Marissa Snyder, Dean's List
Matthew Steege, Dean's List
Morgan Wachlin, President's List
Nicole Wehry, President's List
Emilee White, President's List
Whitney Zeise, Dean's List
Menahga
Madison Alajoki, Dean's List
Jaclyn Bloomquist, President's List
Rachel Bloomquist, President's List
Susan Bloomquist, Dean's List
Rachel Haataja, Dean's List
Beth Heltunen, Dean's List
Megan Hendrickson, President's List
Maria Hillukka, President's List
Katelyn Hilmanowski, President's List
Joshua Hunter, President's List
Makaila Hopwood, President's List
Jonisa Isola, Dean's List
Savanna Jacob, Dean's List
Chad Karvonen, President's List
Greta Keranen, Dean's List
Lars Keranen, Dean's List
Robyn Keranen, President's List
Katie Krey, Dean's List
Egon Lake, President's List
Amanda Lindquist, Dean's List
Stephanie Myers, President's List
Logan Noonan, Dean's List
Mackenzie Noonan, Dean's List
Sean Petersen, Dean's List
Robert Pietila, Dean's List
Lauren Ruonavaara, President's List
Kyleigh Skoog, President's List
Tina Skoog, Dean's List
Tricia Skoog, President's List
Heidi Tormanen, President's List
Cassy Wuollet, Dean's List