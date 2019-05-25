The HRS program was devised by Marzano Research to change the learning landscape of schools, one level at a time. The program operates on a five level system, complete with indicators that allow teachers to more closely monitor student success.

Staff have been implementing the research findings and principles of HRS into every facet of the Verndale Public School for almost three years. HRS has changed safety protocols, added new positions in the school district, and improved the student-teacher relationship. Superintendent Paul Brownlow praised the program as a great success, especially in the area of safety. Brownlow explained, how the school utilized information from HRS to modify fire drill procedures and student pick-up practices. The district has also hired a full time resource officer.

Perhaps the most important aspect of the recent changes at Verndale Public School stem from the dynamic changes happening in the classroom. The focus has shifted from just receiving a grade to really analyzing if students are retaining the knowledge they gain in class. Mardi Ehrmantraut, a senior, has seen the effects of HRS first hand. She stated that changes within the school has made connecting with teachers much easier. It has become a learning focused school rather than one focused entirely on grade point average.

Big changes have resulted in big success. Students filled the auditorium Friday, the last day of school, to reflect on how the modifications have enhanced learning. They also took this chance to honor the achievements of students and to recognize the leadership effort of their high school seniors.