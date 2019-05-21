Wadena-Deer Creek FFA members attend MN State Convention

Speakers, awards, competitions, workshops, and sessions were some of the highlights for the 3,696 members from Minnesota attending the convention, celebrating the convention theme, "Aspire To Be: Reach for the Horizon."

Sibert and Grangruth served on the Courtesy Corp and acted as chapter delegates during the convention.

More than 30 Career Development Events (CDEs) covered job skills, from communications to mechanics. Some events allow students to compete in teams

Speaking to FFA members were three of the state's top government officials: Mary Cathryn Ricker, Minnesota's commissioner of education, participated in the signing of educational commitments of 20 students who identified themselves as future agricultural educators. Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen visited participants addressing himself as an active FFA Supporter. Gov. Tim Walz, an FFA alumni himself, spoke to members at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.