UMD Kirby Student Center leaders honored

Jessica Langer, an Entrepreneurship major, from Wadena, received the Leadership Certificate. The Leadership Certificate is presented to students who have completed a rigorous set of requirements that includes academic coursework, community service, learning outside the classroom, and personal reflection that has resulted in the beginning of their journey as leaders beyond our campus.

Emily Borra, Kirby Leadership Institute coordinator said, "These UMD Bulldogs, such as Jessica Langer, are among the best and brightest in the student body. They go above and beyond, and they will leave a lasting impression on UMD as a whole. We are grateful to these students for going the extra mile to make UMD and the Duluth community a better place."