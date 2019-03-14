To be eligible for the President's List, BSU students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a perfect 4.0 GPA during the semester. A total of 362 students earned Spring 2018 President's List honors from the university, and an additional 797 students earned Dean's List honors for earning GPAs between 3.50 and 3.99.

Bertha

Chad Baumgartner

Menahga

Gavin Mickelson

Anna Ronnebaum

Staples

Elizabeth Brown

Kyle Huepenbecker