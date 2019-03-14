Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Area students named to President's List at Bemidji State University

    By Pioneer Journal Staff Today at 12:04 p.m.

    Local students have earned President's List honors from Bemidji State University in Bemidji, at the conclusion of the Fall 2018 semester.

    To be eligible for the President's List, BSU students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a perfect 4.0 GPA during the semester. A total of 362 students earned Spring 2018 President's List honors from the university, and an additional 797 students earned Dean's List honors for earning GPAs between 3.50 and 3.99.

    Bertha

    Chad Baumgartner

    Menahga

    Gavin Mickelson

    Anna Ronnebaum

    Staples

    Elizabeth Brown

    Kyle Huepenbecker

    Explore related topics:NewseducationBemidjiacademicUniversitypresidents list