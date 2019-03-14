Area students named to President's List at Bemidji State University
Local students have earned President's List honors from Bemidji State University in Bemidji, at the conclusion of the Fall 2018 semester.
To be eligible for the President's List, BSU students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a perfect 4.0 GPA during the semester. A total of 362 students earned Spring 2018 President's List honors from the university, and an additional 797 students earned Dean's List honors for earning GPAs between 3.50 and 3.99.
Bertha
Chad Baumgartner
Menahga
Gavin Mickelson
Anna Ronnebaum
Staples
Elizabeth Brown
Kyle Huepenbecker