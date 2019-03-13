WDC freshman selected to State Honor Band
Wadena-Deer Creek freshman Johanna Brunsberg has been selected to the Grades 9-12 Minnesota Band Directors' Association State Honor Band. The process is a blind audition which took place in November. Brunsberg had to prepare scales and etudes to send to the state selection committee. This is Johanna's second year she's been selected to State Honor Band.
Brunsberg will participate in State Honor Band on April 6-7 at Shakopee High School. She will have guest conductor Dr. Scott Jones, Associate Professor/Associate Director of Band at Ohio State University School of Music.