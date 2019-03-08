M State earns military friendly school designation

M State was one of only six community colleges in the Minnesota State system to receive the recognition for 2019-2020 from VIQTORY, an organization whose mission is providing veterans and their spouses with the best choices for postsecondary education.

"M State is proud of its veteran students and of the supportive education and services our veteran and non-veteran faculty and staff provide to our military members and their families," said M State President Carrie Brimhall. "The Military Friendly school distinction by VIQTORY is an accurate reflection of our college culture."

During the current semester, M State has approximately 180 students who receive federal military education benefits, which are available for veterans, their spouses and their dependents.

M State Veterans Service Representative Aaron Johnson said the college provides veterans with a variety of resources that ensure they have an opportunity to succeed.

"M State has resource centers for veterans that provide guidance on military education benefits and can connect to other veterans' services," Johnson said, "and the college has many faculty and staff who specialize in counseling and advising, accessibility resources, tutoring and employment services for veterans to take advantage of."

Colleges earning the Military Friendly designation were evaluated based on public data sources, survey data and scores on student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer) and loan default rates for all students and for student veterans.