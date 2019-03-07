The Grand Forks competition will take place on March 13-16. The competition has been deemed Operation Deep Space. Robotics students spent several weeks constructing an intricate robot for a space themed cargo hauling extravaganza. Technology Coordinator and Team Coach, Derek Plautz has 10 students participating in this year. Plautz participated for five years before becoming the coach, this is his first year managing the team.The students meet everyday after school from 3 to 5 p.m.

Essentially, the competition requires teams to construct a robot capable of efficiently transporting balls meant to represent precious cargo to a mock rocket. Prior to loading the rocket, the robot must install panels on the rocket in order for it to hold the balls. Each successful cargo drop and panel installation generates points for the team.

Building a robotic a device takes an incredible amount of planning and execution. Even if the robot is designed to only do a handful of monotonous tasks, it still requires hours and hours of programing and conceptual design. As soon as students learn of the competition type they go to work on their mechanical marvel. They brainstorm, research, and draft a loose concept for their robot. Every step of the process involves student technicians assessing how well the potential robot will score points for the team. Once they have plan, the team has four main tasks, building the mechanical parts, electronics, pneumatics, and programming. It isn't uncommon for the team to drastically rethink the robot during the build season.

The robot built by WDC students appears to be a motorized metal cradle. The robot is battery power and equipped with a series of pistons that will hold a ball in place during transport. The robot is controlled by a piece of software operated by a student. Everything is designed by the students from the wiring to the programming dictating the robots movements. Everything is a product of student ingenuity. "The hardest part was taking our ideas on paper and what we had in our heads and coming up with an idea that actually worked," said team captain, Elissa Ikola. Ikola is a senior at Wadena-Deer Creek High School. She has been participating on the team for five years.

Ikola had an in depth knowledge of the inner workings of the robot. While inspecting the body of the robot during a test run she explained how the team used cut pieces of PVC pipe and metal attached to another piston to hold cargo. The robot is an amalgamation of metal, programming, and pistons.

An instructional video describing the competition allows students to see in vivid detail just how the competition will play out. The pseudo futuristic competition is all about points and speed. Robotic clubs and programs are devised to introduce students to a popular career path that will only grow in importance in the coming years. Robotics introduces students to principles of engineering, coding, and fabrication.