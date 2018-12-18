Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    M State graduation is Dec. 21

    By Pioneer Journal Staff on Dec 18, 2018 at 3:38 p.m.

    Minnesota State Community and Technical College will celebrate the graduation of 239 students in a combined commencement on Friday, Dec. 21, in Moorhead.

    Fall semester graduates from Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead, and Wadena will participate in the 1 p.m. ceremony at Memorial Auditorium on the campus of Concordia College.

    M State will live stream the commencement ceremony for anyone who is unable to attend. Visit minnesota.edu/graduation to watch the event live.

    M State's 2019 spring graduation ceremonies will be Thursday, May 9, in Detroit Lakes and Fergus Falls; and Friday, May 10, in Moorhead and Wadena.

    Explore related topics:NewseducationM StateGraduationCollegeStudents
    randomness