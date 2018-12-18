M State graduation is Dec. 21

Fall semester graduates from Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead, and Wadena will participate in the 1 p.m. ceremony at Memorial Auditorium on the campus of Concordia College.

M State will live stream the commencement ceremony for anyone who is unable to attend. Visit minnesota.edu/graduation to watch the event live.

M State's 2019 spring graduation ceremonies will be Thursday, May 9, in Detroit Lakes and Fergus Falls; and Friday, May 10, in Moorhead and Wadena.