M State graduation is Dec. 21
Minnesota State Community and Technical College will celebrate the graduation of 239 students in a combined commencement on Friday, Dec. 21, in Moorhead.
Fall semester graduates from Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead, and Wadena will participate in the 1 p.m. ceremony at Memorial Auditorium on the campus of Concordia College.
M State will live stream the commencement ceremony for anyone who is unable to attend. Visit minnesota.edu/graduation to watch the event live.
M State's 2019 spring graduation ceremonies will be Thursday, May 9, in Detroit Lakes and Fergus Falls; and Friday, May 10, in Moorhead and Wadena.