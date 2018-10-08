18 inducted into WDC National Honor Society

Those new inductees, who are all juniors, included: Paige Barthel, Maggie Carlson, Sean Carlson, Mackenzie Carsten, Kennedy Gravelle, Mari Grendahl, Lucas Hinojos, Laura Krause, Bereket Loer, Zachary Meeks, Cole Pearson, Lleyten Pettit, Lexi Pierce, Michael Schmidt, Kamea Shreves, Courtny Warren, Hailey Wiederich, and Jasmyn Wood.

The ceremony featured a traditional candle-lighting ceremony and a formal program. NHS seniors Abby Motschenbacher, Wyatt Hamann, Sophie Kreklau, and Kylee Hopp spoke on the four pillars of NHS — scholarship, leadership, service and character.

Principal Tyler Church presented the awards to the new inductees and also shared his congratulations to the students and their families.

"These students epitomize what great students we have at Wadena-Deer Creek. The best attribute of this group is the character they demonstrate each and every day. They treat others the right way and make Wadena-Deer Creek a great place to be," Church said.

According to Wadena-Deer Creek NHS advisor Dawn Hamelau, the NHS chapter is very selective when choosing which students are inducted into the organization.

"In order to qualify for membership, a student must be a junior or senior who embodies the qualities of character, leadership, scholarship and service. Students must have a GPA of 3.5 and demonstrate good attendance, involvement in co-curricular activities, and leadership experience," Hamelau said.

Students must also average 50 or more verified hours of community service for each year of high school and submit three letters of recommendation.

New members will join returning senior members Ashley Adams, Wyatt Hamann, Kylee Hopp, Elissa Ikola, Sophie Kreklau, Samantha Malone, Abby Motschenbacher, and MacKenzie Salge.

Yearly projects that are led and organized by NHS members include two blood drives, a charity phone-a-thon, Day of Caring, as well as a variety of other community-service projects.